Mason Gooding’s biceps make gay Twitter feel all warm and fuzzy

In Love, Victor, Mason Gooding’s bullying jock character “Andrew” eventually shows himself to be a decent guy. But in real life he’s all aces.

The 25-year-old actor — and son of Cuba Gooding, Jr. — was recently spotted helping out at his local food bank, and to that we say — thanks.

A fan account shared the action shot:

The response was basically just:

Here’s some more from Mason:

