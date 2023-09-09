Mason Gooding’s gym bro, Max Emerson’s WFH fit, & Patrick McDonald’s best man

This week gay guys listed their most “famous” hookups, Grindr became the new LinkedIn, and a couple of “mean gays” went viral. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Mason Gooding submitted to Tanner Zagarino.
Kevin McDonald reached around.
David Mandaluniz went to the roof.
Simu Liu hit the beach.
Brandon Kyle Goodman had the locker room to himself.
Rauw Alejandro had coffee.
Terry Crews screamed.
Elliott Norris took a shower.
Maluma got a good pump.
Jaden Smith worked out at home.
Johnny Middlebrooks glistened.
Ross Butler took a trip.
Okkar Min Maung got in bed.
Max Emerson worked from home.
Darren Kennedy had breakfast in bed.
Araloyin Oshunremi posed for Wonderland.
Tom Daley got comfortable.
Patrick McDonald went for a walk.
And Anthony Bowens got new gear.
18 Comments
SFMike
A pretty lack luster group today. ?
Peter
Why do otherwise goodlooking men cover their beautiful skin with that godawful ink? It’s a complete turnoff to me, though I’m well aware some guys like it. I just find it trashy.
Matt in SD
You answered your own question. Your own personal taste is just that. It’s not universal. If other people like them and want them, that’s their business. If you just accept that, you’ll have a better time in this world. Also, good looking is two words.
Kangol2
They like it, you don’t. Simple answer to your simple question!
Rambeaux
Ross Butler would look wonderful lying on the bow of my yacht, If I had a yacht.
As always, Kevin McDonald looks his studley best. All of the “hunk genes” went to him the year that he was born.
ScottOnEarth
Great lineup, as always. And, I wouldn’t mind if Johnny Middlebrooks were included every week 🙂
nm4047
I guess the old adage, any publicity etc stand true here. A few here that have balls to post their images on public forums.
Fahd
Terry Crews again? Where´s cancel culture when you need it?
Kangol2
Good lineup, and I’m going to pay more attention to Brandon Kyle Goodman, especially if he’s posting photos like this. Johnny Middlebrooks, Okkar Min Maung, Anthony Bowens, and Simu Liu also were giving this week. I’d never heard of Araloyin Oshunremi but he looks like a young Harold Perrineau. Please, no more Terry Crews and Maluma, Queerty. Please.
Colorado Couple
Tom Daley is almost perfect.
winemaker
Since when do we celebrate being overweight and out of shape? Having been extremely overweight and out of shape in my 20’s when I came out and having lost a major amount of weight over the years, I’ll say there’s no excuse for celebrating being a slob. Losing weight and keeping it off is difficult, having had to do this will pay dividends down the line, a longer and healther life without many of the health problems being overweight and looking good and feeling good about yourself are two that come to mind.
henare
Clearly these people aren’t as concerned as you are. They are celebrating who they are, and they dgaf what you think.
Feel free to continue scrolling if you don’t enjoy these folks.
Diplomat
There’s nothing over weight or slobbish about these guys. Sure you’re commenting on the correct site….
Kangol2
Lots of people like plus-sized men, so when you say “we,” please speak for yourself. If you don’t like plus-sized men, fine! You come off as very angry and hurt and full of rage. Psychologists can help you with that!
Magnus1999
Most of these guys are very fit. Focus on those. My bigger issue is anyone who takes a picture of themselves in front of a toilet.
frapachino
@kangol LOL Pot meet kettle. And your fake self righteousness is tiresome!
Kangol2
@fraps, your racist claptrap is tiresome! Get a grip!
frapachino
The editors here really have horrible taste in men. Are they purposely avoiding sexy hot men? Jealousy maybe?