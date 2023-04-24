Massive Pelé doll marches onto field and terrorizes soccer fans with its bizarre crotch display

Pele is widely considered the greatest soccer player ever. The Brazilian legend was a three-time World Cup winner and holds the all-time record for goals scored.

But he was also the first-ever ambassador for erectile dysfunction, partnering with Pfizer to endorse Viagra. Though Pele claimed he never used the performance-enhancer himself, he was proud to promote the product used by millions of men around the world.

With that in mind, it’s fitting that there’s now a controversy involving the deceased soccer star and his penis. Or more accurately, the penis of a Pele doll.

Allow us to explain: Prior to the cup final Saturday in Brazil, a giant Pele doll marched onto the field to energize the crowd. Dressed in a dark sports jacket with a yellow tie–and draped in a massive cape decorated with Brazil’s colors–the doll performed a ceremonial first kick at midfield. Fans applauded, and he started to walk back towards the sideline.

But then things got strange down below.

The doll had a massive hole around the fly area of his pants, leaving room for the man inside to push his arm through. While he was giving a thumbs up, it certainly looked like Pele doll dabbled with some Viagra after all.

The video is even weirder than the description. Boing!

It’s what Pele would’ve wanted pic.twitter.com/5qrgAoRmaN — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) April 22, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the Pele doll’s wardrobe malfunction caused quite a stir on social media.

Alert the FCC:

This is the most ridiculous honoring of Pele I have ever seen in my life. Who okay’d this 😂😂😂 — Johnny G-Spot Mcjenkins (@_McJenkins_) April 23, 2023

Guarantee Pele in the afterlife is including this on his official goal tally https://t.co/bycSM0BAuS — The Projectionist ? (@AckerooBanzai) April 22, 2023

I can’t even….beautiful, just beautiful, even when the guy reaches his arm out of the place where the fly would be….. — The Panda (@Pandachoww) April 22, 2023

I think that was meant to be a nod to his tireless work fighting erectile dysfunction. — Joe Williams (@TheJollygunner) April 22, 2023

The guy in the costume pic.twitter.com/pnlbNDUkZf — GMDOOM eth (@GmdoomE) April 22, 2023

If he got paid for this then he died as he lived https://t.co/Efvmgw7K2b — Skipjack (@Skipjack0079) April 22, 2023

Well that’s a thing of nightmares!! https://t.co/6fKDBRnhbH — Kit Geek (Gav Hope) (@kit_geek) April 22, 2023

The first 10 seconds of this is absolutely mind blowing. Then it doesn’t get much easier. https://t.co/H7R0e5lUxf — David Easson (@DavidEasson) April 22, 2023

Though it may seem strange to honor Pele, who passed away in December, with a giant doll, massive mascots are actually a longstanding part of Brazilian celebratory culture. They’ve been a fixture at Carnival for over 100 years, according to NPR.

But still, it was bizarre for the Pele doll to have a huge hole in the middle of its pants, and for the person inside of the costume to fill said hole with his hand.

That is, unless it was in some way a tribute to Pele’s role as a spokesperson for Viagra. Back in 2003, he spoke about the importance about spreading awareness about erectile dysfunction. Studies show that about 52 percent of me experience ED at one point in their lives.

“At the beginning, I was surprised [to be approached by Pfizer] and in Brazil a lot of friends of mine told me to be careful and to find out what is the real message, what is the real campaign,” Pele told Irish Independent News in 2003. “But when I was in New York I got all the information on the situation all over the world and I thought that it is good to be part of this.”

Pele’s unparalleled success on the soccer field will last forever. But apparently, so will his affiliation with Viagra.

What a legacy.