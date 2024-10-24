L-R: Elliott Cooper and Greg Mathis Jr (Photo: Shutterstock)

Greg Mathis Jr, whose father is Judge Greg Mathis Sr., has wed his partner, Elliott Cooper.

Mathis Sr is well-known for his televised courtroom trials. Greg, 35, made a name for himself after appearing in the 2022 family-based docu-series, Mathis Family Matters. It followed Mathis Sr, his wife Linda, and their grown-up children (Greg, Jade, Camara and Amir) and grandchildren.

Viewers of the show were able to watch Greg and Elliott’s relationship grow deeper. In the finale episode, Elliott, 40, got down on one knee and asked Greg to move in with him.

“We’ve been together for a very long time,” Elliott began. “We’ve been through a whole lot together. I couldn’t be here without you, and with that, I wanted to ask, will you–move to L.A. with me?”

Greg responded, “I sure will!”

The two men first met in 2016.

They married on Monday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“We’re so thankful for your love and support as we’ve gone from Washington, DC, to Mathis Family Matters,” the men said in a joint Instagram post. “And now to officially starting our family in Los Angeles. Your support means everything!”

Dads officiate the wedding

Their fathers, Greg Mathis Sr. and Sergeant Calvin Cooper officiated the small ceremony, which had 15 guests. The happy couple exclusively told People they wanted an intimate family celebration to mark their nuptials. They plan a bigger celebration in Los Angeles at a later date.

They say Mexico is one of their favorite vacation destinations.

“When we first started dating, the first trip I took Greg on was to Cabo,” Cooper said. “It was a surprise birthday trip where I had family do a personal video for him.”

They wed on the beachfront of the Waldorf Astoria resort.

As for asking their dads to officiate, Greg said, “Because my dad is a judge — a famous one too — he’s officiated everyone else’s wedding. And so I have always seen him in all these weddings across the country and I’ve just always had his vision in my mind of when I get married. [I thought], ‘I hope that the person I marry is going to be okay with this because I want my dad to officiate my wedding.’ And Elliot’s dad [Sergeant Calvin Cooper] is actually in law enforcement too, which is funny. It’s a note about us that we always laugh about.”

Reflecting on the day, Greg told People, “I would definitely say it’s a dream come true. I know that’s cheesy, but it is. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted.”

