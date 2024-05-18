A new season of Drag Race All Stars is here, the Wicked trailer slays, and Young Sheldon is finally over.

Suffice to say, nature is healing.

With Pride Month on the horizon, short shorts season upon us, and exhaustive Met Gala discourse in the rearview, the past week in LGBTQ+ news has also felt spiritually cleansing.

First, Taylor Zakhar Perez teased a third Red, White & Royal Blue flick, Jonathan Groff looked back on Looking, and Andrew Scott announced a new erotic role.

Plus, Omar Apollo’s new album track list caused a pop emergency, this Parisian drag queen headed to the Olympics, a GMA anchor wore bike shorts, and we were captivated by a prosthetic on Netflix‘s A Man in Full.

Otherwise, we’ve been sustaining ourselves with cute clothes, delectable dudes, bombastic bops, and one particularly erotic sandwich.

Can we get a drumroll! 🥁 Here are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week...

1. The teeny tiny 3″ Nike Volley Shorts breaking Gay Twitter

Image Credit: Urban Outfitters

Breaking news! As Twitter X user @airbagged just declared: “The slutty Nike shorts got sluttier for the summer.” OK, so between Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal, it feels like short shorts time never stopped. But the arrival of these brand-new Nike UO Exclusive 3″ Logo Volley Shorts (on sale for $44 at Urban Outfitters) seem to be ringing in the season and upping the ante.

Boasting one of the shortest inseams known to man, these ultra comfy shorts feature an elastic waistband and come in colors like 100 White, Persian Violet, and Black. Nike’s scanty shorts selection has longtime been a go-to for gays looking to show some leg. Still, I’ve got to admit they’ve outdone themselves.

2. And on that note, Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer on the set of ‘OUTCOME’ https://t.co/jeDSRbliFE — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 15, 2024

Matt Bomer might not be sporting the same shorts that got the internet hot and bothered, but he definitely got the memo. In an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny yellow polka dot bikini swimsuit, the 46-year-old actor gave Milo Ventimiglia a run for his money while strutting down the beach this week.

Apparently, the Fellow Travelers star was filming a scene for upcoming dark comedy Outcome. I don’t exactly know what it’s about, but consider me seated.

3. Chris Burbach’s pop art prints

Image Credit: Chris Burbach/Peepa’s

Lady Gaga once said, “Pop culture was in art, now art’s in pop culture, in me,” and it’s certainly in these stunning pop-art prints from Palm Springs-based queer artist Chris Burbach.

Carrying on the tradition of Warhol –– and catering to media-obsessed gays –– Burbach’s expansive collection includes homages to queer icons like Liza Minnelli & Kylie Minogue ($58-$495), aesthetic interpretations of Old Fashioneds ($58-$295), and gorgeous Springs imagery, like the Kaufmann Desert House ($58-$495) and Modernism 2024 Collage Portrait ($295-$595).

Guys, I think I’m going to need more wall space.

4. This sexy (and viral) chicken caesar salad sandwich

This and a large fountain Diet Coke could fix me https://t.co/rQCc1YuXi9 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) May 12, 2024

I can honestly say I’ve never been physically attracted to a sandwich… until I saw this chicken caesar salad club that went viral on Twitter X. And I’m not the only one!

After food account @eatinerni shared this borderline erotic pic, social-media gays responded en masse with the questionable things they do for a taste of the decadent hoagie. (“He needs me,” one user wrote.) Are we OK? Probably not. But how can I make this at home?!

5. Rebel Wilson’s touching new memoir “Rebel Rising”

Rebel Wilson had Hollywood shook when she came out in 2022 by hard-launching her now-fiance on Instagram. (“I thought I was searching for a Disney prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess #loveislove,” the Pitch Perfect star wrote.)

It was a beautiful and bold move, and one she’s pulling back the curtain on in candid new memoir Rebel Rising, on sale for $13.38 at Amazon. From her late-in-life sexuality discovery, to struggling with weight, and mending familial relations, the Aussie funny lady leaves no stone unturned. Thankfully, she’s equally hilarious on page as she is onscreen.

6. Banned Books Puzzle & Reading Checklist

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

Looking for a beach house activity and/or a new read? Boy, do I have the knickknack for you! This 500-piece puzzle ($19 on Uncommon Goods) depicts more than 60 oft-banned books –– like James Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time and This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson –– packaged in a charming tome-shaped box.

Plus, there’s a checklist to help you (or any bibliophiles in your life) work through the curated list of essential titles from “underrepresented voices in literature.” The fight for access to LGBTQ+ and minority-related books in schools wages on, and this is an easy way to keep these important stories front of mind.

7. “Julia Roberts” by MARIS

I just watched Runaway Bride for the first time and once again, wished I was Julia Roberts. (The sneakers! The eggs! Richard Gere!) The Mona Lisa Smile star has the je ne sais quoi of, well, Mona Lisa herself. And it’s an enviable effect I’d call hard to describe, though queer pop singer MARIS nails it perfectly on new track “Julia Roberts.”

With infectious synths and other worldly vocals, she waxes poetic about the way men fall for the Pretty Woman actress while binging rom-coms by herself. “I want him to see me like I see you / Julia Roberts, you know you want her,” she laments, bursting into a throbbing hook guaranteed to cement itself in your brain. You can catch her live next month at LA’s “I Can’t Queer You” concert and Montana’s Missoula Pride.

8. Hacks Season 3 on Max

OK, so the brilliance of Hacks –– which follows the unlikely partnership between a cynical Vegas stand-up (Jean Smart) and a bumbling young comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder) –– is no secret. The Max series’ first two seasons racked up countless awards, including multiple Emmys and a Golden Globe.

And while the show seemingly wrapped things up nicely back in 2022, I’m here to tell you that they haven’t lost any steam in Season 3, which is dropping in two-episode chunks every Thursday. From Debra Vance’s fierceness, to belly-laugh-worthy jokes, and bigger appearances from queer actors like Megan Stalter, Mark Indelicato, Johnny Sibilly and Carl Clemons-Hopkins, I’m devouring it. And already dreading the inevitable season finale.

9. Disposable Cameras

Image Credit: Courtesy of author (left & right), Amazon (center)

Remember vinyl records, cassette tapes, and baggy jeans? Well, they’re back en vogue, alongside the nearly lost art of disposable cameras. In an age where your phone can take an unlimited amount of pics in high-definition, there’s something meaningful about being limited to 27 snaps, waiting to see how a shot turned out, and zero access to retouching.

I used the Fujifilm Quicksnap Flash Disposable Camera (two-pack for $26.64 on Amazon) to document a recent trip and loved the nostalgic and imperfect qualities the 35mm film gave all my pics. No Instagram filters necessary! Good luck trying to find a still standing location of One-Hour Photo, though.

10. Britt Migs parodying a ridiculous Missouri campaign video

that one politician from missouri but better pic.twitter.com/eKJHbUAXrb — limp brittzkit (@Brittymigs) May 15, 2024

Missouri GOP Secretary of State hopeful Valentina Gomez probably didn’t anticipate becoming a LGBTQ+ meme when she posted a campaign video telling constituents: “In America, you can be anything you want, so don’t be weak and gay.” (How is this real and also why TF is she jogging?)

Unfortunately for her, we find camp in the darkest places and run with it. Still, this spoof by bisexual comedian Britt Migs –– “A woman on the Kinsey scale,” her clip boasts –– might just be the best spin. “Don’t be weak and straight, stay f*cking gay,” she declares, doing a spot-on impression trotting down the street. Can we write her in on the ballot?!

