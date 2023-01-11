Matt Bomer, Jeremy Pope & more: All the boldest, most badass fashions from the 2023 Golden Globes

After last year’s controversial pause, the Golden Globes returned on Tuesday and Hollywood turned it out on the red carpet.
The 80th annual ceremony took over the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and featured a slew of queer celebrities including Laverne Cox, Billy Porter, Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Bomer, Jeremy Pope, and host Jarrod Carmichael.
Among the actors taking home awards were Jennifer Coolidge, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson, and Colin Farrell. TV favorites like The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary and House of the Dragon also came out on top, with Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin winning in the film categories.
Whether your favorites won or not, the fashion did not disappoint as the first official award show of the year brought out everyone’s A game. Among the standouts were usual fashion slayer Billy Porter in a vibrant fuchsia tuxedo gown, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega in a flowing beige Gucci dress, and Rihanna in a luxe black ball gown.
If you are craving a dose of glamour, check out some of the fiercest and most memorable looks from the 2023 Golden Globes below…
Jennifer Coolidge
THESE GAYS!!! 😍😍😍 Good evening to #JenniferCoolidge and Jennifer Coolidge only! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XLQlCaNkp6
— Queerty (@Queerty) January 11, 2023
The gays didn’t try to murder her last night, but her stylist definitely killed it!
Billy Porter
View this post on Instagram
This is an ARRIVAL. Check the gown and peep the boots!
Laverne Cox
View this post on Instagram
From the blonde locks to the plunging neckline, she’s a goddess.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Wrapped up like a present 🎁😍 @MjRodriguez7 #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/jfLAWCCDbl
— Queerty (@Queerty) January 11, 2023
She’s giving and we’re taking it all in!
Colman Domingo
Our fav @colmandomingo has arrived to the 2023 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/mGnUaODXpt pic.twitter.com/HwHfcODRyW
— TooFab (@TooFab) January 10, 2023
We’ve got euphoria for Colman’s sleek all black tux with glittery embellishments.
Niecy Nash
#nieceynash #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/7lkjOorA2o
— Queerty (@Queerty) January 11, 2023
She nailed this regal look in purple. Bow down!
Michelle Yeoh
#MichelleYeoh #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/snbUluF6dq
— Queerty (@Queerty) January 11, 2023
Along with her overdue win, this is everything!
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer x Ralph Lauren pic.twitter.com/BLGZY0ZDdK
— Warren Alfie Baker (@AlfieBakerstyle) January 11, 2023
The vibe is classic Hollywood leading man and the safe word is debonair!
Emma D’arcy
Emma D’Arcy described their Golden Globes vibe as “child piano prodigy and maybe the recital is not going well,” and I just think that’s beautiful. pic.twitter.com/FXAcTO7r6O
— Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) January 11, 2023
The House of the Dragon star deserves all the Negroni sbagliatos and at least 3 dragons for this stunning oversized tux jacket, trousers and skirt combo, stiletto boots and blue gloves ensemble. House Targaryen’s rule knows no end!
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas kept it elegant & simple at the 2023 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/UERU5vKxAv pic.twitter.com/xTSQV97N6g
— TooFab (@TooFab) January 11, 2023
She goes from Blonde back to brunette and STUNS!
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield x Zegna 🧡 pic.twitter.com/cNSQkNwjBA
— Warren Alfie Baker (@AlfieBakerstyle) January 11, 2023
Breaking News! Orange really is the new black.
Meg Salter
#Hacks QUEEN @megstalter looks amazing at tonight’s #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/mGnUaODXpt pic.twitter.com/hzkoBHs5NH
— TooFab (@TooFab) January 10, 2023
Hi Gay and helloooooo Queen!
Austin Butler
We can’t help but fall in love with #AustinButler at the #GoldenGlobes. 😫 l 📷: Getty pic.twitter.com/A4lsqgWTCh
— People (@people) January 11, 2023
A little less conversation and a lot more Austin! #swoon.
Jenna Ortega
Jenny Ortega is killing it tonight 🔥 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/G2ugZhKHTu
— Evalie, HughDancyAdmirer (@Evalie3689) January 11, 2023
Wednesday gets two snaps for destroying the red carpet!
Jeremy Pope
View this post on Instagram
He is the moment and as Ryan Murphy noted, “the future.” All hail our leather king!
Lily James
Lily James is wearing Atelier Versace tonight at the Golden Globes 💃🏻📸 pic.twitter.com/HMjvcc2FJk
— best of lily james (@badpostslily) January 11, 2023
Pamela Anderson’s red Baywatch swimsuit could never!
Jamie Lee Curtis
Everyone stop what you’re doing, #GoldenGlobes nominee @jamieleecurtis has ARRIVED!! pic.twitter.com/OEs8wPqRy5
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
Did Michael Myers style her because Laurie Strode murdered this look.
Rihanna
Rihanna, in Schiaparelli Couture, and A$AP Rocky look absolutely radiant at the 2023 #GoldenGlobes. See all the best-dressed stars: https://t.co/Di123S6cPk pic.twitter.com/533Lhn0MqT
— W Magazine (@wmag) January 11, 2023
RiRi’s new era has officially started and we are not worthy!
Sebastian Stan
We’ll forever and always be swooning over Sebastian Stan in a suit! 🥵 See more #GoldenGlobes pics: https://t.co/OcroWqAt78 pic.twitter.com/W9AmEQAh3U
— ExtraTV (@extratv) January 11, 2023
Raise your hand if you are a Sebastian stan! 🙋🏽♂️
Quinta Brunson
— AMERICA’S PROBLEM (@FUCCl) January 11, 2023
The new heir to the Sofia Vergara Mermaid Dress crown has been anointed. Long may she reign!
Donald Glover
Donald Glover no Globo de Ouro 2023. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/7jwKdkHOiE
— ARTH (@anthunesarth) January 11, 2023
If you aren’t wearing a jacket over your jacket, did you really werk the Golden Globes red carpet?
Brad Pitt
BRAD PITT IS HERE #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/96fL2ecXU1
— Brad Pitt Web (@BradPittWeb) January 11, 2023
Brad is somehow 59 and we’re speechless.
4 Comments
ZzBomb
Oh how I miss Joan Rivers and her reading of the red carpet.
abfab
And then Fashion Police following. Yeah, she should still be with us. What is Millissa up to? And Cooper. He was such a cutie patootie. The Red Carpet will never be the same.
Someone made a Scientology joke—–did Kirstie Alley reincarnate already?
SDR94103
Laverne Cox- why does she bug me so much? Maybe the falsified voice and cadence.
bachy
Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon) kills it! She looks like Kristen Stewart might look after being homeless for 7 years!
In their classic cis-het white male black & white tuxes, Bomer, Butler, Stan and Pitt are just begging to be incarcerated for fashion hostile to the Theydom!
Jenny Ortega’s beige bore gown is a huge miss; didn’t even know who she was til I read the name. A touch of Goth Murderess would have made Wednesday more recognizable!