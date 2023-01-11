Matt Bomer, Jeremy Pope & more: All the boldest, most badass fashions from the 2023 Golden Globes

After last year’s controversial pause, the Golden Globes returned on Tuesday and Hollywood turned it out on the red carpet.

The 80th annual ceremony took over the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and featured a slew of queer celebrities including Laverne Cox, Billy Porter, Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Bomer, Jeremy Pope, and host Jarrod Carmichael.

Related: All the best and gayest moments from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Among the actors taking home awards were Jennifer Coolidge, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson, and Colin Farrell. TV favorites like The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary and House of the Dragon also came out on top, with Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin winning in the film categories.

Whether your favorites won or not, the fashion did not disappoint as the first official award show of the year brought out everyone’s A game. Among the standouts were usual fashion slayer Billy Porter in a vibrant fuchsia tuxedo gown, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega in a flowing beige Gucci dress, and Rihanna in a luxe black ball gown.

If you are craving a dose of glamour, check out some of the fiercest and most memorable looks from the 2023 Golden Globes below…

Jennifer Coolidge

The gays didn’t try to murder her last night, but her stylist definitely killed it!

Billy Porter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter)

This is an ARRIVAL. Check the gown and peep the boots!

Laverne Cox

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queerty (@queerty)

From the blonde locks to the plunging neckline, she’s a goddess.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

She’s giving and we’re taking it all in!

Colman Domingo

We’ve got euphoria for Colman’s sleek all black tux with glittery embellishments.

Niecy Nash

She nailed this regal look in purple. Bow down!

Michelle Yeoh

Along with her overdue win, this is everything!

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer x Ralph Lauren pic.twitter.com/BLGZY0ZDdK — Warren Alfie Baker (@AlfieBakerstyle) January 11, 2023

The vibe is classic Hollywood leading man and the safe word is debonair!

Emma D’arcy

Emma D’Arcy described their Golden Globes vibe as “child piano prodigy and maybe the recital is not going well,” and I just think that’s beautiful. pic.twitter.com/FXAcTO7r6O — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) January 11, 2023

The House of the Dragon star deserves all the Negroni sbagliatos and at least 3 dragons for this stunning oversized tux jacket, trousers and skirt combo, stiletto boots and blue gloves ensemble. House Targaryen’s rule knows no end!

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas kept it elegant & simple at the 2023 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/UERU5vKxAv pic.twitter.com/xTSQV97N6g — TooFab (@TooFab) January 11, 2023

She goes from Blonde back to brunette and STUNS!

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield x Zegna 🧡 pic.twitter.com/cNSQkNwjBA — Warren Alfie Baker (@AlfieBakerstyle) January 11, 2023

Breaking News! Orange really is the new black.

Meg Salter

Hi Gay and helloooooo Queen!

Austin Butler

We can’t help but fall in love with #AustinButler at the #GoldenGlobes. 😫 l 📷: Getty pic.twitter.com/A4lsqgWTCh — People (@people) January 11, 2023

A little less conversation and a lot more Austin! #swoon.

Jenna Ortega

Wednesday gets two snaps for destroying the red carpet!

Jeremy Pope

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POSE ON FX APPRECIATION PAGE (@posefx.tea)

He is the moment and as Ryan Murphy noted, “the future.” All hail our leather king!

Lily James

Lily James is wearing Atelier Versace tonight at the Golden Globes 💃🏻📸 pic.twitter.com/HMjvcc2FJk — best of lily james (@badpostslily) January 11, 2023

Pamela Anderson’s red Baywatch swimsuit could never!

Jamie Lee Curtis

Did Michael Myers style her because Laurie Strode murdered this look.

Rihanna

Rihanna, in Schiaparelli Couture, and A$AP Rocky look absolutely radiant at the 2023 #GoldenGlobes. See all the best-dressed stars: https://t.co/Di123S6cPk pic.twitter.com/533Lhn0MqT — W Magazine (@wmag) January 11, 2023

RiRi’s new era has officially started and we are not worthy!

Sebastian Stan

We’ll forever and always be swooning over Sebastian Stan in a suit! 🥵 See more #GoldenGlobes pics: https://t.co/OcroWqAt78 pic.twitter.com/W9AmEQAh3U — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 11, 2023

Raise your hand if you are a Sebastian stan! 🙋🏽‍♂️

Quinta Brunson

The new heir to the Sofia Vergara Mermaid Dress crown has been anointed. Long may she reign!

Donald Glover

If you aren’t wearing a jacket over your jacket, did you really werk the Golden Globes red carpet?

Brad Pitt

Brad is somehow 59 and we’re speechless.

Related: You better werk! Sashay down the runway in Ross Mathews’ brand new ‘Drag Race’ fashion line