Matt Bomer reflects on coming out: “Truth and honesty was ultimately more important”

Hollywood heartthrob Matt Bomer has opened up about his coming out, and why he risked his career to do so.

In an interview with comic Billy Eichner as part of GLAAD’s virtual Pride, Bomer reflected on his decision to come out in 2012, “before that was the acceptable thing to do.”

“It was a risky thing to do at the time,” Bomer told Eichner. “Magic Mike was about to come out, [which] was largely built on sex appeal and I was a romantic lead on television. To me, I had to weigh out my personal life, which was the fact that I was soon-to-be a husband, we had three children, and I wanted to be able to look them in the eye with love and sincerity. Truth and honesty was ultimately more important to me than what was going to cost me my career.”

Bomer came out publicly at the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards in 2012, during which he acknowledged his husband Simon Halls, and their three children together. His career has also continued to thrive, winning roles in The Normal Heart, Papi Chulo, The Magnificent Seven and on stage in The Boys in the Band. He’ll reprise his role in The Boys in the Band in the Netflix version of the film set for release later this year.