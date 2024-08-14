Matt Bomer’s next TV flex, Bowen Yang’s ‘SNL’ tea & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Culture Catch-Up

FAITHFUL VIEWERS: Bust out those kilts and watch your back because Peacock’s hit competition series The Traitors has been renewed for at least two more seasons with Alan Cumming as host—and that’s in addition to the super queer cast heading to the castle for Season 3, coming in early 2025. [Rolling Stone]

NO LAUGHING MATTER: Las Culturistas‘ Matt Rogers & Bowen Yang were charming as ever during their recent visit to Watch What Happens Live, which featured a game of “Truth Or Kink” where Yang spilled to Andy Cohen about the unnamed SNL host who made multiple cast members cry. Any guesses? [INTO]

YOUR NEW FAVORITE SHOW: It’s official! Hulu has picked up Mid-Century Modern, a gay, Golden Girls-esque sitcom set in Palm Springs starring Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham & Linda Lavin. Co-creator Max Mutchnik has been sharing set photos from the pilot taping, and they’re getting us even more excited! [Deadline]

PARENTHOOD: Broad City star Ilana Glazer is opening up about their nonbinary identity and using she/they pronouns and sharing how their pregnancy helped them make space for both their masculinity and femininity [LGBTQNation]

EMMYS WHO?: Proving once again that the queers have the best taste, The Society Of LGBTQ+ Entertainment Critics announced the winners of their 2024 Dorian TV Awards, including Best Drama Interview With The Vampire, Best Comedy Hacks, and Fellow Travelers‘ Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey for their Best Lead & Supporting Performances, respectively. [Deadline]

READ IT & WEEP: Following holiday rom-com Happiest Season, actor-turned-director Clea Duvall will be helming a series adaptation of the novel Perfume & Pain, about a “hopelessly romantic and equally reckless sapphic novelist on the verge of superstardom and simultaneously total self-destruction.” We’re sold! [Variety]

IT’S A MOTHER-OFF: In upcoming horror The Front Room, Brandy faces off against a wicked stepmother-in-law, and there might not be anything explicitly queer about that, but it feels like this movie is for us. By the time Doechii‘s “Alter Ego” starts blasting in the bonkers new trailer, you’ll see what we mean.

SINGING THROUGH LIFE: A new Wicked teaser clip finally gave us a closer look at Jonathan Bailey‘s dashing, daring Fiyero, which inspired us to delve into the heartthrob actor’s musical past, from The Disney Channel to Sondheim. [Queerty]

TAKE FLIGHT: Legendary graphic novel The Crow is coming back to the big screen with stars Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, and in anticipation, Lionsgate is ready to rave with the gays on Aug. 16, hosting both a themed Ostbanhof party in LA (featuring a DJ set by Violet Chachki) & an immersive event in NYC co-presented by Bushwig. [LA info here] [NYC info here]

SYNCHRONIZED DANCING: The 2024 Olympic games may be over, but Tom Daley and the rest of Team Great Britain’s diving team said “Au revoir!” to Paris with their own, Speedo-clad version of the viral dance to Charli XCX‘s “Apple.” [Outsports]

CARBONATED BRILLIANCE: Reminding the girls what real talent looks like, the latest episode of the Very Delta features the iconic Delta Work doing a blind taste test of Diet Cokes and… we have no words!

FROM A TO ZEE: Zee Machine‘s rockin’ Can I Be Honest…? EP has been on constant rotation this summer, and now the singer-songwriter is getting honest (naturally!) about going viral and accidentally making an anthem for the polyamorous community. [INTO]

LISTEN UP: Do your podcast feed a favor and add some of Native Son‘s obsession-worthy Black, queer series to your regular rotation, an essential list that features favorites like The Read to FANTI to Vibe Check. [Queerty]

🥹: Somehow it’s already been a year since rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue premiered, and to celebrate the special occasion this week, the film’s Instagram has been sharing a series of never-before-seen BTS pics of Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine & more that are making us swoon all over again.