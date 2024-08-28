(from left) Matt Doyle, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Elaine Stritch. Photos: Shutterstock, Modern Pixells.

Broadway has never shied away from politics, at least onstage. New York City theatergoers can relive our country’s history with dancing(!) and singing(!) courtesy of the long-running hits Hamilton and recent Tony winner Suffs.

But with the stakes of this year’s election looming, Broadway’s best have united to launch Broadway for Harris, described as “a grassroots coalition of Broadway industry members working to elect Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Tim Walz, and down-ballot Democrats this November.”

Alan Cumming, Andrew Rannells, Billy Porter, Jeremy O. Harris, Jerry Mitchell, George C. Wolfe, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Vivian Bond, Michael Urie, Nina West, Nick Adams, and Sarah Paulson are among the names lending their star power to the cause. Expect visibility and fundraising events — show tunes included.

Let’s make a deal

The cast of “Hell’s Kitchen” on Broadway. Photo by Marc J. Franklin.

Broadway ticket prices are soaring, but those in the know head to New York City in early September to take advantage of NYC Broadway Week’s 2-for-1 tickets. For Queerty inspiration, consider:

Stereophonic — At over three hours long, the most Tony-nominated play in history isn’t for the faint of heart. Still, those obsessed with the 1970s music industry (think Fleetwood Mac) will blow their woofers over the emotionally charged performances and original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical — More is more in this maximalist adaptation of the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name. Even if you’ve considered seeing the show on tour, nothing beats the OG version of Derek McClane’s eye-popping scenic design and Catherine Zuber’s Belle Époque-inspired costumes.

Hell’s Kitchen — Some insiders consider the Alicia Keys Tony snub a travesty (The Outsiders’ boys-on-boys rumble won Best Musical). But the show’s still running strong thanks to its jukebox score, standout performances, and choreography by Camille A. Brown.

NYC Broadway Week. 2-for-1 tickets September 3-15.

I do … do you?

Matt Doyle at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Photo by Amy Mayes for Queerty

Earlier this year, we reported on the world premiere musical adaptation of the rom-com My Best Friend’s Wedding, featuring music from the Burt Bacharach-Hal David songbook. And while our prediction for who would be cast as bestie George Downs didn’t come true, we’re obsessed with who did get cast.

Director-choreographer Kathleen Marshall (with a whopping 19 Broadway credits) will align a trifecta of stars, including Tony winner Matt Doyle as Michael, Krystal Joy Brown as Juliana, and Telly Leung as gay best friend George. While we can only dream that Ron Bass and Jonathan Harvey’s book might pair Michael and George, it’s more likely that they’ll stick to the 1997 film. But there’s always the bachelor party!

Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine. Performances September 26 – October 27.

A spell-worthy ‘Hocus Pocus’ benefit

(from left) Amanda Williams Ware, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Allison Godleski in “I Put a Spell On You.” Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Our favorite witches gather in a Halloween homage to Hocus Pocus for the live benefit I Put a Spell on You: AliiVE at Webster Hall. Created by Jay Armstrong Johnson, the evening benefits the Ali Forney Center, the nation’s largest nonprofit serving unhoused LGBTQ+ youth.

Originally built in 1886, the venue has had its share of curses, including several fires. But its spirit lives on, and after a massive renovation in 2019, the ghosts of the past are ready to party. Johnson’s benefit celebrates the camp and pageantry of the film with plenty of Broadway flair. Dress to impress, as the event includes a costume contest and blowout dance party.

Webster Hall, New York City. October 21.

#Broadwaytok

It’s not every day we stumble upon an Elaine Stritch dance break!