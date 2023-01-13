Matt Gaetz asks George Santos: “Where did your money come from?”

Scandal-rocked GOP Rep. George Santos went on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast yesterday. The gay, bullish NYC lawmaker again attempted to defend his numerous lies and dodgy financial dealings. Fellow Rep. Matt Gaetz was guest hosting the show.

Just three or four years ago, Santos’ was reportedly on a salary of $55,000 and had unpaid debts to his name. Despite this, he lent around $700,000 to his own political campaign. He claims the Devolver Organization, which he founded a couple of years ago, is worth $11.5 million and recently paid him a salary of $750,000.

Gaetz made desultory stabs at interrogating the 34-year-old congressman. Gaetz did ask the one thing that both local and federal investigators are now probing: Where did Santos’ money come from?

“Well, I’ll tell you where it didn’t come from,” a smirking Santos responded. “It didn’t come from China, Ukraine, or Burisma. How about that?”

“Well, that is an answer,” Gaetz responded.

George Santos says he has “lived an honest life” in the same breath as a refusal to answer questions about where the money he used to give himself more than 700k in campaign loans came from. pic.twitter.com/AU1fSqLvSK — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 12, 2023

Santos refuses to give a clear answer

Gaetz asked Santos again if he can say any more about the work he did that led to his sudden wealth.

“Look, I’ve worked my entire life. I’ve lived an honest life,” Santos said, straight-faced. “I’ve never been accused–sued–of any bad-doings,”

This is another lie. He faced prosecution in Brazil over the issue of a stolen checkbook from 2008. The case was dropped when authorities were unable to trace Santos. Prosecutors have indicated they’re looking at reopening the case, now that they know Santos’ whereabouts.

“So it’s the equity of my hard-working self that I’ve invested inside of me,” Santos continued. “Like I said, it didn’t come from Burisma. It didn’t come from Ukraine, China, unlike some folks that we all know who get money from those sources.”

In another section of the show, Santos again reiterated that he has no plans to resign.

“I was elected by 142,000 people. Until those same 142,000 people tell me they don’t want me, we’ll find out in two years.”

“I am going to outwork any of the pundits and talking heads that are out there saying that I should resign.” @Santos4Congress joins the War Room with guest host @MattGaetz and discusses his resume, and addresses the calls for his resignation.#WarRoom pic.twitter.com/EpXdSddeBH — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 12, 2023

Gaetz brings up Santos “embellishing” his résumé, with fabrications about his career and education. Santos has yet to be appointed to sit on any committees. Gaetz downplays the controversy, saying, “If we didn’t sit people on committees who embellished their résumés running for congress, we probably wouldn’t be able to make quorum in any of those committees.”

Quorum is the minimum number of members required to make a meeting valid.

Gaetz and Santos chuckle at the joke about the dishonesty of their colleagues.

Calls for George Santos to quit

Although Gaetz gave Santos an easy ride, an increasing number of his Republican colleagues are not.

Yesterday, Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) became the latest GOP figure to call on Santos to resign.

“I believe voters have the right to hold government officials to the very highest standard of honesty and trustworthiness,” Miller said in a statement.

“The people’s representatives must respect the need for transparency and candor with Americans. It is not okay to fabricate or lie for political gain.”

Miller’s statement comes after five other Republican Reps. from New York called on Santos to quit on Wednesday: Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Nick Langworthy, Nick LaLota, Brandon Williams and Mike Lawler.

Yesterday, former speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) also demanded Santos quits.

“This isn’t an embellished candidacy,” Ryan told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “It’s a fraudulent candidacy. He hoaxed his voters, so of course he should step down.“