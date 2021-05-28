Matt Gaetz once again fails spectacularly at trying to distract from his teen sex trafficking scandal

Matt Gaetz really, really, really wants people to forget about that whole federal underage sex trafficking investigation he’s wrapped up in and he’s doing anything and everything he can to try and distract from it.

His latest effort has been to call for another insurrection, since the first one went over so well. Either that or a mass shooting in Silicon Valley. Whichever his supporters would prefer.

Speaking at an “American First” tour event in Georgia yesterday, the 38-year-old railed against tech companies and encouraged followers to stand up against “the internet’s hall monitors” by shooting them, if needed.

“Silicon Valley can’t cancel this movement, or this rally, or this congressman,” he said. “We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it!”

The remarks came just one day after after a gunman fired 39 rounds and killed eight people at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority property in San Jose, California.

Gaetz echoed his pro-gun/killing people sentiment again this morning on Twitter, falsely claiming: “The Second Amendment is not about hunting, recreation, or sports. The Second Amendment is about the ability to maintain, within the citizenry, an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary. I hope it never does.”

The Second Amendment is not about hunting, recreation, or sports. The Second Amendment is about the ability to maintain, within the citizenry, an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary. I hope it never does. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 28, 2021

All of this is clearly just another clumsy attempt to try and steer the headlines away from his teen sex scandal and onto something else.

The antigay lawmaker is accused traveling with a high school student to the Bahamas and paying her for sex in 2017. Federal investigators are said to be almost finished collecting evidence against him after both his former wingman and ex-girlfriend agreed to cooperate with detectives.

Gaetz, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, may have hoped making inflammatory remarks about guns and insurrections would do the trick and make people forget. Unfortunately for him, it did not.

Here’s how folx are responding to his tweet…

That’s absolutely not what its about. BTW, how’s the DOJ investigation going? Have you been served with a target letter, Rick? — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) May 28, 2021

Sex trafficker weighs in on gun control. — Paul Fuji (@PaulFuji4) May 28, 2021

Reporting this tweet. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 28, 2021

What about age of consent laws what are they for? — Brendel (@Brendelbored) May 28, 2021

Are you fucking kidding me? How far you gonna push this?! — Pepper (@PepperBuckley) May 28, 2021

Like a rebellion against a government official who rapes children? THAT kind of rebellion? Or just a rebellion against a government official who wants to help feed the poor, provide healthcare to citizens, and take care of the environment? — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) May 28, 2021

When the FBI raids your home— you better be compliant. — CB is Big Baby Jesus. (@ConservBlue2020) May 28, 2021

What do we do about pedophiles in government, Matt? — Hoot (@NateHoot) May 28, 2021

Hey. Just stopping by to remind you that in the end, people aren’t going to take up arms to protect you from sex trafficking charges. — Shannon Garrison (@JoanSGarrison) May 28, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.