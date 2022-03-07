Matt Gaetz gets fact checked about 2020 election by reporter on live TV and OMG how embarrassing

The 2020 presidential election happened 16 months ago, and Matt Gaetz still won’t shut up about it.

The anti-LGBTQ congressman, who is currently under federal investigation, was fact checked by a reporter on Friday after he once again regurgitated ex-president Donald Trump’s 2020 election lie on live television.

The awkward exchange happened between Gaetz and anchor Bob Solarski on northwest Florida ABC-affiliate WEAR-TV.

When the congressman repeated Trump’s false claims of voter fraud then declared he was the true victor over Joe Biden, Solarski interrupted to say, “So, you’re still maintaining the 2020 election was stolen? Are we still going with that?”

“Listen, I believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 election,” Gaetz replied. “I believe that he won the Electoral College.”

“You can’t say that without saying there was a gigantic conspiracy across this country and supervisors and election offices to make this happen and we haven’t still seen any evidence that proves that,” Solarski countered.

To which Gaetz responded by going on a tangent about how judges don’t have “the courage” to challenge the results in court, and how he is a champion for election integrity, and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

“I believe Donald Trump won the 2020 election,” Gaetz said. pic.twitter.com/ZyeQcscS61 — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) March 4, 2022

To be very, very clear, Gaetz is 100% wrong. Trump did not win the Electoral College or the popular vote in the 2020 presidential election.

In other Gaetz news, last month his ex-girlfriend testified before a federal grand jury reportedly looking into whether the congressman committed three specific crimes: sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl; violating the Mann Act, which prohibits taking women across state lines for prostitution, and obstructing justice.

In addition to that, his former wingman, Joel Greenberg, who has pleaded guilty to several federal crimes, including paying for sex with the same 17-year-old, had his sentence delayed until May so he can continue cooperating with investigators as they build their case against Gaetz.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

Now, here’s how people responded to Gaetz’s remarks on Friday…

Please let it be known, I reside in Florida and that guy doesn’t speak for me and within my family and friends, he should NOT be representing our state. — Jorge Adames (@JorgeAdames188) March 5, 2022

If he really believes that he isn’t fit to serve — Go Vols! (@PensacolaVolFan) March 4, 2022

Was Bob talking with the Representative from Florida’s 1st Congressional District or a NewsMax opinion host? — Tommy McEntee (@TommyMac46) March 5, 2022

The weather is more accurate than this — michael (@lockwave) March 5, 2022

He also believes that underage girls are okay. — Rob (@angrypooka) March 5, 2022

Do these election truthers know that states manage elections? Do they also know that Republicans are in charge of all swing states? — J’accuse le juge John Roberts!! (@malawiflames) March 5, 2022

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.