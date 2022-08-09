MAGA meltdown

Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and others react to FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

By · 15 comments
President Donald Trump in 2018
Donald Trump (Photo: Shutterstock)

The FBI conducted a raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion yesterday. Trump himself issued a statement to confirm the raid was taking place and a swarm of police and FBI vehicles was photographed outside the Florida residency.

It’s not known exactly what they were looking for, but sources have said it was part of an inquiry into missing White House records after Trump’s presidency.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement Monday evening. “They even broke into my safe!”

Trump was not at home at the time of the raid but was at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

He blasted the action as, “a prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.”

“Communist”

Many of those on the far right of the Republican party were quick to mimic this message.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for the defunding of the FBI.

In another tweet, she said, “The FBI is raiding President Trump’s home in Maralago! This is the rogue behavior of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!! These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war. The political persecution MUST STOP!!!

She also posted an image of an upside-down US flag (whatever dog whistle that might be to her followers).

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, a woman who knows a thing or two about being investigated for criminal activity, urged other Republicans to speak out.

“If you’re a Republican with any kind of voice, and not speaking up for President Trump tonight don’t expect any of us to speak up for you when your time comes. You may not realize it yet, but they’re coming for all of us.”

She later posted a video saying she was “pissed” and calling the raid “totally un-American.”

“This is Gestapo crap and it will not stand … I will make sure these tyrants pay the price.”

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a man who allegedly knows a thing or two about FBI investigations, simply tweeted: “I stand with President Trump.”

Many wondered where they would be standing together. A joint prison cell, perhaps?

Related: Mike Pence aide savages Matt Gaetz, offers bleak prediction for his future

“Marxist dictatorships”

Other Florida GOP lawmakers were also quick to wade in.

Senator Marco Rubio said, “Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships. But never before in America.”

Fellow Florida Senator Rick Scott was a little more measured, calling it “incredibly concerning.” Before also going on to call it “3rd world country stuff.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis borrowed from the same playbook.

Fall of Rome

Other MAGA figures echoed the screams about the US turning into a Banana Republic.

Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Guiliani, said the FBI and Department of Justice were behaving like a “fascist police state.”

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, of course, went further, comparing it to the fall of the Roman Empire. This earned scorn online.

However, not all right-wing figures rushed to condemn the raid. Mitch McConnell has not issued any statement.

Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham appeared not to condemn the raid, saying: “No one is above the law. The law must be above politics.” However, Graham called the timing of the raid, three months before the midterm elections and Trump likely announcing another run for the Presidency, “beyond problematic.”

Related: Lindsey Graham has outburst on senate floor, is warned to follow decorum rules