Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and others react to FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

The FBI conducted a raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion yesterday. Trump himself issued a statement to confirm the raid was taking place and a swarm of police and FBI vehicles was photographed outside the Florida residency.

It’s not known exactly what they were looking for, but sources have said it was part of an inquiry into missing White House records after Trump’s presidency.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement Monday evening. “They even broke into my safe!”

Trump was not at home at the time of the raid but was at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

He blasted the action as, “a prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.”

“Communist”

Many of those on the far right of the Republican party were quick to mimic this message.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for the defunding of the FBI.

DEFUND THE FBI! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2022

In another tweet, she said, “The FBI is raiding President Trump’s home in Maralago! This is the rogue behavior of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!! These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war. The political persecution MUST STOP!!!

She also posted an image of an upside-down US flag (whatever dog whistle that might be to her followers).

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, a woman who knows a thing or two about being investigated for criminal activity, urged other Republicans to speak out.

“If you’re a Republican with any kind of voice, and not speaking up for President Trump tonight don’t expect any of us to speak up for you when your time comes. You may not realize it yet, but they’re coming for all of us.”

She later posted a video saying she was “pissed” and calling the raid “totally un-American.”

“This is Gestapo crap and it will not stand … I will make sure these tyrants pay the price.”

This #DepartmentOfInjustice must be held accountable. It was President Trump today, but it’s you next if we don’t take a stand. pic.twitter.com/z9wqynaikg — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 9, 2022

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a man who allegedly knows a thing or two about FBI investigations, simply tweeted: “I stand with President Trump.”

I stand with President Trump! — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 9, 2022

Many wondered where they would be standing together. A joint prison cell, perhaps?

“Marxist dictatorships”

Other Florida GOP lawmakers were also quick to wade in.

Senator Marco Rubio said, “Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships. But never before in America.”

Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships But never before in America — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

Fellow Florida Senator Rick Scott was a little more measured, calling it “incredibly concerning.” Before also going on to call it “3rd world country stuff.”

The @FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago is incredibly concerning, especially given the Biden admin’s history of going after parents & other political opponents. This is 3rd World country stuff. We need answers NOW. The FBI must explain what they were doing today & why. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 9, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis borrowed from the same playbook.

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022

Fall of Rome

Other MAGA figures echoed the screams about the US turning into a Banana Republic.

In third world countries and banana republics they prosecute the former presidents/leaders and their staff. Right now, we look beneath them. We are in a race to the bottom. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 9, 2022

Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Guiliani, said the FBI and Department of Justice were behaving like a “fascist police state.”

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, of course, went further, comparing it to the fall of the Roman Empire. This earned scorn online.

My degree is in World History. I taught the classics – Ancient Greece and Rome. I have read more books on this subject than Cawthorn has picked up. This uneducated fool has absolutely no idea what he is blathering! pic.twitter.com/5o0UTYY6hf — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 9, 2022

However, not all right-wing figures rushed to condemn the raid. Mitch McConnell has not issued any statement.

Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham appeared not to condemn the raid, saying: “No one is above the law. The law must be above politics.” However, Graham called the timing of the raid, three months before the midterm elections and Trump likely announcing another run for the Presidency, “beyond problematic.”

As to media reports regarding a search of President Trump’s home in Florida by the FBI, several thoughts come to mind: We’re 100 days away from midterm elections. President Trump is likely going to run again in 2024. No one is above the law. The law must be above politics. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 9, 2022

