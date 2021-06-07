Matt Gaetz looks like he hasn’t slept in days as he flees reporters asking about underage sex crimes

Matt Gaetz is looking awfully tired these days. We’re sure he’s just been super busy fighting on behalf of his constituents and that it has nothing to do with that whole federal investigation thing he’s currently wrapped up in.

Reporters caught up the antigay lawmaker in Washington D.C. on Friday, where they asked about the underage sex trafficking probe he’s been trying so hard to make everyone forget.

Last week, Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend agreed to cooperate with the feds and is reported to be negotiating the terms of an immunity agreement. The woman’s identity has not been publicly revealed, though she is said to be a former Capitol Hill intern.

When reporters asked for her on Friday, Gaetz immediately went on defense.

“I would love to be able to share all the people I talk to and don’t talk to,” he said, “but unfortunately the people in your profession have doxxed, harassed, threatened people that have been in my life.” Related: That time everyone thought Matt Gaetz killed his college roommate during a “gay sex game gone wrong” Ironically, Gaetz himself was rumored to be considering resigning from Congress for a job in media earlier this year before his alleged taste for underage flesh derailed everything. He added, “So, I don’t get into who I talk to and who I don’t talk to because I don’t want to put people in jeopardy.”

When a reporter asked if he was concerned about being indicted, Gaetz froze. Then his fight-or-flight instincts seemed to kick in because he simply said, “No” before quickly turning around and hurrying off down the hall.

Reporter: "Are you concerned you'll be indicted?" Rep. Matt Gaetz: "No." pic.twitter.com/zPof9nTPk8 — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2021

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and has yet to be charged with any crimes, though the the feds are reportedly closing in on him after his former wingman Joel Greenberg also flipped and agreed to testify against him.

Now, the responses…

Those dark circles under his eyes tell a whole nother story. — Deidre 🦁🐯🦛🦉🦦🦡🦧🐿🤎 (@ShoeBeDoBeDoooo) June 4, 2021

Pretty sure that was a lie. He looks nervous and afraid. — Lisa (@LizzyTishP1230) June 4, 2021

Gaetz is frightened. His body language in those last few seconds was very telling. He’s not sure what’s going to happen and he’s afraid his daddy isn’t going to be able to help him fix this mess. — A Tree (@ATree02645601) June 4, 2021

What happens when you put an expensive suit on a reject from a Hee-Haw casting call. — petepro (@petepro2) June 4, 2021

I mean, he can’t admit he’s concerned. If he’s going to play it off like he’s innocent, that would scuttle that play. He’s going to jail. Doesn’t matter what he says. — . (@BiggerBoomStick) June 4, 2021

No I’m not concerned. I’m positive I’ll be indicted. — LJ (@larrydjones14) June 4, 2021

He’s right. The press should leave his ex girlfriends alone, at lease until they turn 18. — Justice and Peace Project (@JimmyHSands) June 4, 2021

Certainly Matt Gaetz wouldn’t say “yes” because yes means “I am guilty.” Then the case would be closed before it even starts. 😏☺️😅😏☺️😅 — Bella S. Y (@bellasirenay) June 4, 2021

He looks like he on drugs — 💎Sandra Lee💎🇺🇸 (@sandy42_1998) June 4, 2021

