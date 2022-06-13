Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene team up to be extra horrible together

When she’s not warning people about the government ‘zapping’ people for eating meat, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene uses her webcast, MTG: Live, to discuss other, totally made up issues facing the nation.

During a recent episode, Greene sat down with her GOP colleague Matt Gaetz, who harshly criticized Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin on the basis that he can’t properly do his job in Congress because his son died by suicide.

The anti-LGBTQ lawmakers were discussing the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, which includes Raskin, when Gaetz said:

“No one would ever want to lose a child, particularly to suicide, and as a human being our hearts go out to him. I think that he takes that trauma and he associates it now with his work in the Congress in such an interwoven way that he’s unable to do the Congressional experience outside of the dungeon of that personal trauma.”

Gaetz added that he thinks Raskin’s loss makes him “look at everything in these very dark and severe ways” and that it “clouds his judgement.”

“The country shouldn’t have to go through all that with him,” Gaetz, who is currently under FBI investigation for sex trafficking minors, said.

As Gaetz gave his unqualified hot take on trauma, Greene nodded and “mmhmm’ed” in approval before calling Raskin a communist.

Raskin has served in Congress since 2017. He lost his 25-year-old son, Tommy, to suicide in 2020. When he explained his decision to serve as an impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump‘s second impeachment in 2021, he said: “I’m not going to lose my son at the end of 2020 and lose my country and my republic in 2021.”

A few lawmakers jumped to defend him after Gaetz’s comments circulated online:

“@RepRaskin is a greater statesman, Congressman, human being than most of us,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. “History will remember him. Tommy was a remarkable person and testament of his parents’ love.

She added: “Gaetz is a bad haircut in a cheap suit, a feat of mediocrity given that he’s here on papa’s money. Bye”

“@RepRaskin is a wonderful father, a selfless public servant and an American hero in every sense of the word,” added Rep. Jerry Nadler. “Matt Gaetz should strive to be even half of the patriot and kindhearted human being that Mr. Raskin is.”