Matt Gaetz mocks women for being ugly, gets reminded he has huge forehead and (allegedly) pays for sex

Matt Gaetz‘s latest dig at abortion activists completely blew up in his face over the weekend.

The anti-LGBTQ congressman, who recently voted against codifying same-sex marriage into federal law, spoke at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. During his speech, he made misogynistic remarks about abortion rights activists.

“The people are just disgusting. Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb,” the badly Botoxed 40-year-old said to the roomful of students.

“These people are odious from the inside out. They’re like 5′ 2″, 350 pounds, and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’ And I’m thinking —march? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v. Wade.”

Gaetz: “Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.” pic.twitter.com/0qqvun3Pf8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2022

Gaetz’s below-the-belt remarks may have gotten laughs from the Turning Point USA crowd, but on social media, people were quick to note the irony of a dude with an enormous forehead and who is under FBI investigation for paying a teenager for sex mocking other people for being too ugly to get laid.

Here are some tweets…

Matt Gaetz can say what he wants about adult women on the left, but let’s not pretend MAGA rallies are beauty contests, or that Matt Gaetz is interested in adult women. — ?????? ??? ??? (@Indy_Is_Here) July 24, 2022

It's completely obscene that Matt Gaetz is at CPAC talking about women who aren't attracted enough to get impregnated when his gigantic, ugly cranium should be in prison for paying to have sex with girls. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) July 23, 2022

Can we get a #gofundme campaign started to pay the legal fees for the first person to punch Matt Gaetz right in his huge rapey forehead? #rapeymcforehead — SR Michael (@SRMichael86) July 24, 2022

REMINDER: Matt Gaetz is under investigation for sex trafficking a minor. — Mayo ? (@MayoIsSpicyy) July 23, 2022

Matt Gaetz is trending which is a great reminder that a guy whose forehead could be used as a landing strip shouldn’t make jokes about women who look like thumbs. — MM (@adgirlMM) July 24, 2022

No one wants to be impregnated or even touched by Matt Gaetz, but that’s never stopped him before. Maybe a long prison sentence for sex trafficking underage girls would. — Andrew Wortman ?????? (@AmoneyResists) July 23, 2022

Are reporters gonna give Matt Gaetz a pass for calling women who want basic human rights ugly? — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 24, 2022

Matt Gaetz, girl, you have some nerve calling anybody ugly. — ???Dannie D??? (@DannieD01) July 24, 2022

Those we pretty brutal. But people weren’t finished yet.

To add a little extra insult to much-deserved injury, after video of Gaetz’s remarks went viral on Twitter, so did the hashtag #RapeyMcForehead.

Let’s take a look at some of those tweets…

“Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb”

– said the man who looks like a fucking thumb. #RapeyMcForehead — tbdonname (@mergeonzverge) July 25, 2022

Matt Gaetz: "Why is it that women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb” mf didnt you have to pay minors to fuck bc ur so gross? sit the fuck down #rapeymcforehead — Macaron (@MacaronCouncil) July 25, 2022

When you see Rapey McForehead trending and automatically think of Matt Gaetz…. pic.twitter.com/Ao5tvV8onX — ADROCK CA (@RealAdamFrancis) July 24, 2022

Isn't it sad that #RapeyMcForehead is trending, and without clicking on it, I know who's being talked about?? — Vincent Zimmerman (@ZimmermanV66) July 25, 2022

I love that #RapeyMcForehead is still trending bec Matt Gaetz is a colossal pos. — DPCE (@DMPCE1) July 25, 2022

Is there anyone left in America who doesn't know who #RapeyMcForehead is? — Bill Madden (he/him/él) ?? (@maddenifico) July 25, 2022

Matt Gaetz aka #RapeyMcForehead is an expert on sex with a thumb… as well as his palm and the four other digits.?? — Stimpson J. Gato (@stimpygato) July 25, 2022

Whoever came up with #RapeyMcForehead, is my hero. — Precious Bitch 91 (@PreciousBitch92) July 25, 2022

Gaetz has repeatedly denied paying anyone for sex. Meanwhile, his former wingman, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty to six federal charges last year, including child sex trafficking.

Greenberg has had his sentencing delayed several times over the last year so he can continue cooperating with investigators on the probe into the anti-LGBTQ lawmaker’s alleged underage sex crimes.

