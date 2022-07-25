#RapeyMcForehead

Matt Gaetz mocks women for being ugly, gets reminded he has huge forehead and (allegedly) pays for sex

By

Matt Gaetz‘s latest dig at abortion activists completely blew up in his face over the weekend.

The anti-LGBTQ congressman, who recently voted against codifying same-sex marriage into federal law, spoke at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. During his speech, he made misogynistic remarks about abortion rights activists.

Related: Glenn Greenwald defends Matt Gaetz’s vote against gay marriage and Twitter can’t even with him anymore

“The people are just disgusting. Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb,” the badly Botoxed 40-year-old said to the roomful of students.

“These people are odious from the inside out. They’re like 5′ 2″, 350 pounds, and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’ And I’m thinking —march? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v. Wade.”

Related: Matt Gaetz’s biphobic soundbite completely backfires and now he just looks like an idiot

Gaetz’s below-the-belt remarks may have gotten laughs from the Turning Point USA crowd, but on social media, people were quick to note the irony of a dude with an enormous forehead and who is under FBI investigation for paying a teenager for sex mocking other people for being too ugly to get laid.

Here are some tweets…

Those we pretty brutal. But people weren’t finished yet.

To add a little extra insult to much-deserved injury, after video of Gaetz’s remarks went viral on Twitter, so did the hashtag #RapeyMcForehead.

Let’s take a look at some of those tweets…

Gaetz has repeatedly denied paying anyone for sex. Meanwhile, his former wingman, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty to six federal charges last year, including child sex trafficking.

Greenberg has had his sentencing delayed several times over the last year so he can continue cooperating with investigators on the probe into the anti-LGBTQ lawmaker’s alleged underage sex crimes.

Related: Matt Gaetz suddenly very concerned about improving conditions of American jails as FBI probe festers