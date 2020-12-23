Matt Gaetz receives some no good, very bad news just in time for Christmas

A former Florida congressional candidate has delivered Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida an early Christmas gift by filing a petition to have him stripped of his license to practice law over his support for Donald Trump’s attempts to undermine democracy and overturn the election results.

Pam Keith, who recently ran to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District, just announced her petition to have Gaetz disbarred for his “egregious betrayal and attack on the Constitution of the United States of America.”

“This petition to disbar Matt Gaetz has been filed,” Keith tweeted yesterday. “Whether or not they choose to discipline him (they have censured him in the past), the record of his tenure will have this stain forever.”

This petition to disbar Matt Gaetz has been filed. But you can still sign. I will update the Bar w/additional signatures after the holidays. Whether or not they choose to discipline him (they have censured him in the past), the record of his tenure will have this stain forever https://t.co/yNYS8ck7N3 — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) December 22, 2020

Gaetz has been a loyal lapdog to Trump throughout the 2020 election season. In addition to flirting with his daughter Tiffany on Twitter, he was one of those 126 House Republicans who signed that widely-criticized amicus brief supporting Texas’s effort to have the Supreme Court overturn the election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Related: Matt Gaetz talks “sexual missteps” and sharing nudes and we just threw up in our mouths a little

Gaetz has not yet responded to Keith’s disbarment petition, although he did comment earlier this month when she first announced her plans to file it.

“Pam – I’ve never lost an election,” the antigay congressman tweeted on December 13. “Honest questions: How many times have you run? How many wins? (The voters just aren’t that into you…).”

Pam – I’ve never lost an election. Honest Questions: How many times have you run? How many wins? (The voters just aren’t that into you…) https://t.co/ctAknc9u2t — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 14, 2020

So far, Keith’s petition has roughly 13,000 signatures.

Related: Antigay Rep. Matt Gaetz caught partying with a convicted felon and an accused pedophile