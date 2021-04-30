Matt Gaetz is royally screwed after damning letter leaks to the press

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida’s days in Congress appear to be very, very, very numbered. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if he resigns sometime in the next 24-48 hours after a bombshell report that was just published by The Daily Beast.

According to the report, alleged pimp/child trafficker Joel Greenberg, a central figure in the DOJ’s investigation into Gaetz’s teen sex/prostitution scandal, confessed in a letter that both he and the antigay lawmaker paid multiple women for sex, including a 17-year-old girl.

The letter was allegedly written by Greenberg to Roger Stone, begging for help obtaining a pardon from Donald Trump during the final months of his failed one-term presidency.

“On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District and myself,” the letter states.

“From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman.”

The letter goes on to claim that Greenberg “called the congressman and warned him to stay clear of this person and informed him she was underage” and that Gaetz was “equally shocked and disturbed” when he learned she was still a minor.

It then asked if “$250k in Bitcoin would help” secure a pardon, to which Stone allegedly replied: “I understand all of this and have taken it into consideration. I will know more in the next 24 hours I cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.”

In a followup note, Stone allegedly wrote, “I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident.”

Shortly after the story broke, a spokesperson for Gaetz issued yet another statement claiming that the congressman has “never paid for sex, nor has he had sex with a 17 year old as an adult.”

The statement added: “Politico has reported Mr. Greenberg’s threats to make false accusations against others, and while The Daily Beast’s story contains a lot of confessions from Mr. Greenberg, it does not add anything of substance, and certainly no evidence for the wild and false claims about Rep. Gaetz.”

Meanwhile, Stone told The Daily Beast that Greenberg did try to use him to assist with a pardon, but he denied asking for or receiving any payment.

Sooooo Greenberg says it happened, Stone says he received the letter saying it happened, and Gaetz says none of it happened. Who do you believe?

Here’s what Twitter has to say about the whole thing…

Just so we're clear, Joel Greenberg confessed that he and Matt Gaetz raped a minor, and the Republican Party is still supporting Gaetz. — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 30, 2021

Matt Gaetz paid to rape an underaged girl. He needs to be expelled from Congress and thrown in prison. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 30, 2021

Matt Gaetz is sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo fucked. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 30, 2021

You think Matt Gaetz will pay for flowers to send to his fiancé with the same Venmo account? — Jesus Fucking Christ ? (@SHEsus__Christ) April 30, 2021

Don't worry folks, Matt Gaetz will be fine. He's used to going to jail. pic.twitter.com/6Rnlo4PTXg — ????? Anis Jerbi ????? (@ArtistAJ17) April 30, 2021

Why is Matt Gaetz still on any Congressional committee? @GOPLeader, do you condone his behavior? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 30, 2021

Matt Gaetz belongs to the party that wouldn't let a 17 year old girl get an abortion if Matt Gaetz got her pregnant. — I Smoked Giuliani's Four Seasons Total Prison Cell (@BlackKnight10k) April 30, 2021

Mike Pence's traditional values are Jerry Falwell Jr watching his wife get plowed by a pool boy, helping Matt Gaetz buy a Bahamas F buddy, letting Trump get spanked by porn stars while his wife gives birth, and covering for guys with more wives than church visits. He can STFU. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 30, 2021

Retweet if your day is going better than Matt Gaetz's. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) April 30, 2021

