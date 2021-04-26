Matt Gaetz tweeted something super creepy about schoolchildren and everyone is like “Um, WTF?”

When it comes to being totally creepy and inappropriate, nobody seems to do it better than Matt Gaetz.

The antigay lawmaker from Florida is currently under federal investigation for allegedly paying a 17-year-old girl for sex and traveling with her across state lines.

Even if the accusations are false, which Gaetz insists they are, one would hope he’d have enough common sense to refrain from making cringeworthy comments about schoolchildren on Twitter.

But no.

Last week, Gaetz tweeted: “Homeschoolers are very good remote workers.”

Homeschoolers are very good remote workers. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 23, 2021

Now, we have no idea what the hell he’s even talking about in this tweet, and neither does anyone else, but pretty much everyone agrees that it’s an awkward thing for a 38-year-old man to write when he’s in the middle of an underage sex trafficking investigation.

And now, the responses…

This is just a weird tweet— especially because it’s coming from you. — CB is Big Baby Jesus. (@ConservBlue2020) April 23, 2021

You seem to know a lot about school children. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) April 23, 2021

The ick factor of this tweet is off the scale… — Wheelman (@MrTeamster) April 23, 2021

it doesn’t Gaetz any creepier than that — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) April 23, 2021

Is this about another high school girl ? — Tina MBA (@Tina_Meidas) April 23, 2021

Someone check his Venmo and see if he is paying these homeschoolers for their remote work. — RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) April 23, 2021

Nestor? Is this you? Do you need help? — KD 📚🌎🉑🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) April 23, 2021

Matt Gaetz makes everything sound so creepy — GOP Ethics (@GOP_Ethics) April 23, 2021

Rep Gaetz, it’s for the best if you avoid tweeting about anyone under 21 — Dan (@DanDcgrandview) April 23, 2021

Yeah— you wouldn’t be able to transport them across state lines. — CB is Big Baby Jesus. (@ConservBlue2020) April 23, 2021

I was homeschooled. Don’t drag me into your sick games — Make Memes Great Again 2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@judsonhurd) April 23, 2021

Your lawyers sure are earning your daddy’s $$$ tonight. — ChickenBarr (@barr_chicken) April 23, 2021

You might want to lay off the school talk. — Evan (@daviddunn177) April 23, 2021

Unfortunately for you, you can’t do prison remote, ha ha! — Raiders Fan (@rcarden99) April 23, 2021

Hey Matt, I found your van. pic.twitter.com/PBLz3w9aS5 — NOTTheALFPodcast (@not_alf) April 23, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.