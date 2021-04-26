cringeworthy

Matt Gaetz tweeted something super creepy about schoolchildren and everyone is like “Um, WTF?”

By

When it comes to being totally creepy and inappropriate, nobody seems to do it better than Matt Gaetz.

The antigay lawmaker from Florida is currently under federal investigation for allegedly paying a 17-year-old girl for sex and traveling with her across state lines.

Even if the accusations are false, which Gaetz insists they are, one would hope he’d have enough common sense to refrain from making cringeworthy comments about schoolchildren on Twitter.

But no.

Last week, Gaetz tweeted: “Homeschoolers are very good remote workers.”

Now, we have no idea what the hell he’s even talking about in this tweet, and neither does anyone else, but pretty much everyone agrees that it’s an awkward thing for a 38-year-old man to write when he’s in the middle of an underage sex trafficking investigation.

And now, the responses…

