Matt Gaetz’s biphobic soundbite completely backfires and now he just looks like an idiot

Accused child sex trafficker Matt Gaetz made a complete fool of himself on Twitter yesterday.

The anti-LGBTQ congressman got into a spat with HRC legal director Sarah Warbelow on Thursday at a House Judiciary Committee hearing about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which saw Roe v. Wade overturned.

During the heated back and forth, Gaetz, who seriously needs to find a better doctor to handle his Botox injections, tried to argue that LGBTQ people should oppose abortion–even in cases of rape–because it would mean more babies for them to adopt.

Afterwards, he shared a short–very short–video of his exchange with Warbelow and falsely accused her of trying to redefine bisexuality. “Truly remarkable,” he tweeted.

Of course, the misleading five-second clip is completely devoid of any context.

Gaetz conveniently left out the first nearly minute and a half of the video, where he spins a word salad to try and confuse Warbelow, as well as the last 30 seconds, where she explains how the word “bisexual” describes attraction to more than one gender, not necessarily relationships or “being with” more than one gender.

Here’s the full video:

Per LGBTQ Nation:

While Gaetz mentioned his pro-LGBTQ record as a member of the Florida state house, that record hasn’t carried over to Congress. He has gotten a score of zero for the last two Congressional sessions on HRC’s Congressional Scorecard, showing his strong opposition to LGBTQ equality.

Now, here’s how people responded to Gaetz’s very stupid tweet…

Can you play some more of the clip? — ExcuseMyCorrectness™ (@MyCorrectness) July 14, 2022

Perfect example of the repubs just looking for sound bites that actual debate and fact finding. #GOPLiesAboutEverything — 💙MnFormerConservative💙 (@MTk4679) July 14, 2022

Where’s the rest of her answer matty? Care to play the entire clip? And are you coming out as bisexual? What is your knowledge of it? — John M (@Miss_Vitas_Hair) July 14, 2022

Why do we have to pigeonhole everyone’s sexuality? — 🇺🇦David Messer🇺🇦 (@DayB4UCameX) July 14, 2022

Matt, I think a better question is: If a man is with teenage girls and boys, they’re a pervert, right? — Matt Gaetz’ Liver 🍸🇺🇦 (@MattGaetzLiver) July 14, 2022

She literally didn’t even finish speaking before he cut it off. — AL (@Al_Marie_) July 14, 2022

That’s not true Matty. They might be engaged in a bisexual act, but that doesn’t make them bisexual. Rephrase your question. Play the whole clip, sir. — Patrick Moore (@PatrickSMoore74) July 14, 2022

Don’t you have humans to traffic? — Robert (@RlorD2020) July 14, 2022

He cut the clip. Pansexuality is sexual/romantic/emotional attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity. Pansexual people refer to themselves as gender-blind, asserting that gender & sex are not determining factors in their romantic/sexual attraction. — 🇺🇸 RIO 🇵🇹 (@riogirl9909) July 14, 2022

Why are our tax dollars being used for all this stupid shit. I want a refund. — seenthat (@sawitdawg) July 14, 2022

Why only provide a 5 second clip? The rest of her answer may or may not be relevant but he played just the right amount that riled up the masses. — Nicole Carroll 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@NicoleC77923551) July 14, 2022

