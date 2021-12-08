Matt Gaetz’s latest comments should have Dems running to the polls

Embattled antigay congressman Matt Gaetz has a vision for the future — one folks were quick to call “terrifying.”

The Florida Republican laid it out during a press conference on Tuesday, telling the crowd: “We are going to take power after this next election and when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy and no real oversight and no real subpoenas.”

“It’s going to be the days of Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dr. [Paul] Gosar and myself doing everything,” to get answers about the totally debunked conspiracy theory that the deadly violence at the Jan. 6 insurrection was an anti-Trumi, “false flag” operation with FBI involvement.

Gaetz, Jordan, Greene and Gosar all voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election and have helped spread Trump’s Big Lie about alleged fraud.

“[Gaetz], still under investigation for federal sex crimes — lays out what House Oversight might look like under a Republican majority. Terrifying,” tweeted political video site The Recount.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) — still under investigation for federal sex crimes — lays out what House Oversight might look like under a Republican majority. Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/29PnbzbIJy — The Recount (@therecount) December 7, 2021

And more critics aren’t so keen on Gaetz’ outlook, either:

There is the message. These toxic monsters are our future. https://t.co/HpG3Wbgp1c — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 8, 2021

A nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls. — A Dissident Is Here ? (@Pulpiteer) December 7, 2021

Find myself singing "Send in the Clowns, don't worry they're here"! — Concetta (@conbontalk) December 7, 2021

If that's not the 2022 campaign ad for Democrats I don't know what is. https://t.co/kYrfectr2Z — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 8, 2021

I thought I hated Paul Ryan, but Gaetz, Jordan, Greene, Boebert, and Gosar make Ryan look good by comparison. — Willow Silverhawk (@Silverhawk13) December 8, 2021