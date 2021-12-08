dystopia

Matt Gaetz’s latest comments should have Dems running to the polls

By

Embattled antigay congressman Matt Gaetz has a vision for the future — one folks were quick to call “terrifying.”

The Florida Republican laid it out during a press conference on Tuesday, telling the crowd: “We are going to take power after this next election and when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy and no real oversight and no real subpoenas.”

“It’s going to be the days of Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dr. [Paul] Gosar and myself doing everything,” to get answers about the totally debunked conspiracy theory that the deadly violence at the Jan. 6 insurrection was an anti-Trumi, “false flag” operation with FBI involvement.

Gaetz, Jordan, Greene and Gosar all voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election and have helped spread Trump’s Big Lie about alleged fraud.

“[Gaetz], still under investigation for federal sex crimes — lays out what House Oversight might look like under a Republican majority. Terrifying,” tweeted political video site The Recount.

And more critics aren’t so keen on Gaetz’ outlook, either: