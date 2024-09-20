Matt Gaetz has long denied he knows the young woman at the center of his teen sex scandal. But new court filings say otherwise.

For the first time, eyewitnesses say Gaetz attended a drug-fueled party with the underage girl at the home of one of his friends, Florida lobbyist Chris Dorworth. His name is important because he’s the reason why the damning court docs are now public.

Dorworth, who claims he was unfairly dragged into the perverted drama, filed a civil suit last year in an attempt to bury the case. But his attempted subterfuge backfired. Though he eventually dropped the suit, defense lawyers filed the affidavits from three eyewitness to try and recoup attorneys fees.

The Streisand effect strikes again!

One of the witnesses, a young woman called “K.M.” in the docs, says the then-17-year-old girl was naked, while partygoers engaged in “sexual activities” with alcohol and illicit drugs present (cocaine, ecstasy, weed, etc).

The alleged victim, who was a junior in high school at the time, arrived to the hedonistic affair in her mother’s car, according to the witnesses. The legal publication NOTUS reported on the bombshell documents early Friday morning.

Matt Gaetz brought a high school junior to his buddy's house for coke-fueled parties to have sex with and the prosecution has the cell phone records to prove it… he is cooked https://t.co/5ZOdPDvDXQ pic.twitter.com/CgH0QEE81M — Electile Dysfunction (@ElectileDys) September 20, 2024

Nearly four years ago, federal investigators started investigating Gaetz over allegations that he had helped transport a 17-year-old girl across state lines for sexual intercourse. He and his buddies, including convicted felon Joel Greenberg, allegedly procured women online.

Greenberg, a former tax collector, pleaded guilty to underage sex trafficking, wire fraud, stalking and other tawdry misdeeds in 2022. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison and, in the process, ratted on Gaetz.

His confession letter, portions of which were leaked to the press, outlined how the anti-LGBTQ lawmaker would allegedly pay him to arrange naughty encounters with young women. He said one of the girls involved was 17.

Gaetz has denied the girl is even real, telling Tucker Carlson on Fox News back in 2021, “The person doesn’t exist. I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old. That is totally false.”

While he has dismissed the teen sex scandal in public, Gaetz is reportedly obsessed with the matter behind closed doors. One of his former staffers told the New Yorker said he was so consumed by the DOJ inquiry that he stopped carrying out many of his official duties.

A former White House aide testified that the gay-hating Florida congressman was seeking a blanket pardon in the waning days of the Trump administration (it was not granted).

After the DOJ closed its investigation, the House Ethics Committee continued to look into the matter, which might explain Gaetz’s lingering animosity towards former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy, who was ousted in embarrassing fashion last fall, says Gaetz wanted revenge over his refusal to shut down the Ethics probe, saying at a Georgetown University forum, “I’ll give you the truth why I’m not speaker. It’s because one person, a member of Congress, wanted me to stop an ethics complaint, because he slept with a 17-year-old.”

BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy says he is not speaker because Matt Gaetz wanted him to stop an ethics complaint because he slept with a 17 year old pic.twitter.com/RhEKz5xhwu — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 10, 2024

Now, back to that drug-fueled party. Much like Gaetz, Dorworth claims he was never at the shindig… even though it allegedly happened at his residence. But in another delicious twist, his ex-girlfriend, who was in attendance, told investigators Dorworth was there.

In addition, the defense attorneys procured cell phone records that show Gaetz and Dorworth texted back and forth 30 times the day of the party and Gaetz called Dorworth twice.

Matt Gaetz took a high school JUNIOR to coke-fueled parties to have sex with and there are cell phone records to prove it.



It's OVER 💀 pic.twitter.com/Z06ImSB194 — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) September 20, 2024

It’s been quite the karmic week for queer-hating Republicans. On Thursday, CNN published a bombshell report regarding North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who’s also the GOP nominee for governor.

An account linked to the ultra-homophobic man posted dozens of demented messages on a forum called Nude Africa, in which he allegedly called himself a “black NAZI,” professed his desire to own slaves and denigrated Martin Luther King Jr.

On the sexual front, Robinson wrote pervy posts about peeping on girls using the bathroom, his obsession with transgender porn and apparent fantasies about partaking in graphic sexual acts with his wife’s sister.

I'm dying for the attack spot where a sinister voice is like "Mark Robinson *says* he's fighting for your families – so why is he being *pissed on* by his wife's *sister?*" https://t.co/SgLvKnzRI5 — Finnegans Take (@LittleMammith) September 20, 2024

Robinson’s email address, which he apparently used for all of his devious online accounts, was also found in the Ashley Madison data dump… along with right-wing activist Christopher Rufo. Rufo, one of the country’s most notorious “anti-woke” grifters, was appointed by Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis to gut Florida New College.

But unlike Gaetz, Robinson and Rufo, aren’t being investigated for their sleazy antics. “Rapey McForehead” is possibly both hypocritical and criminal.

That’s not a very good combination!

