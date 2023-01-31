Matt Gaetz’s wife won’t stop posting videos of herself singing in weird places that nobody asked for

Matt Gaetz‘s wife Ginger appears to be using her platform as the spouse of one of the most loathed men in Congress to launch a singing career.

The 26-year-old kicked off 2023 by posting a cellphone video nobody asked for of herself belting out a mediocre rendition of the national anthem in the Capitol Rotunda as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s.

Now, she’s followed that up with another video nobody asked for. In this one, she can be heard singing a mediocre rendition of “God Bless America” at an event hosted by the 917 Society at Mar-a-Lago last weekend.

The 917 Society is a conservative-led non-profit that aims to “impress upon students the relevance and practicality gained through an understanding of the U.S. Constitution” by imposing Christianity on them.

In addition to supplying “lesson plans” to homeschoolers, the group has a partnership with the American Bible Project, which supplies free copies of the Aitken Bible to schools, home schools, and churches, as well as ties to a number of other fringe organizations.

Thank you @917Society for the wonderful event highlighting the importance of our Constitution! God bless our great nation ?? pic.twitter.com/7dJ2RmfKcJ — Ginger Gaetz (@LuckeyGinger) January 29, 2023

In addition to Ginger’s vocal performance, 917 Society’s event at Mar-a-Lago also featured an Abe Lincoln impersonator, who mixed and mingled with the crowd outside by the pool.

Some date-nights are better than others! @917Society and yes that’s Abraham Lincoln in attendance at the fund raiser. pic.twitter.com/QabuDyeVNO — Dennis Kolb (@dennis_kolb) January 28, 2023

Seriously, you can’t make this sh*t up.

Ginger married Gaetz last year after a brief courtship and engagement. Prior to the wedding, her younger sister, Roxanne Luckey, who briefly worked as a White House intern in 2020, posted a series of TikToks calling her future brother-in-law “weird,” “creepy,” and a “narcissist,” among other things.

Ginger responded by lashing out at her baby sister, calling her “mentally unwell” and claiming she had a history of “destructive behavior.”

“She has been in therapy for years,” she said.

Earlier this month, Roxane posted another TikTok set to Taylor Swift’s song “Speak Now” claiming that she hasn’t seen her older sister since she married “a literal predator.”

Somehow we have a feeling she won’t be in line to buy Ginger’s album whenever it’s released.