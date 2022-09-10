Matt Lister’s matching undies, Jaymes Vaughan’s cone, & Matteo Lane’s fresh mouth

This week Joel Kim Booster gave Eichner some love, Brenda Fraser got a six-minute standing ovation, and Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Cameron Dallas rode waves.
View this post on Instagram
Chris Salvatore sat in the pool.
View this post on Instagram
Dan Osborne hit the gym.
View this post on Instagram
Eliad Cohen guarded the pool.
View this post on Instagram
Matt Lister had a seat.
View this post on Instagram
Jaymes Vaughan licked his cone.
View this post on Instagram
Garrett Swann straddled the pole.
View this post on Instagram
Jack Falahee grew his hair.
View this post on Instagram
Ricky Martin sat in bed.
View this post on Instagram
Jason Momoa had a drink.
View this post on Instagram
John Halbach broke out the short shorts.
View this post on Instagram
Garrett Hawley relaxed in Miami.
View this post on Instagram
Amini Fonua got a tan.
View this post on Instagram
Olly Murs flexed.
View this post on Instagram
Matteo Lane brushed his teeth.
View this post on Instagram
Austin Mahone posed for Rollacoaster.
View this post on Instagram
Elliott Norris had a watermelon.
View this post on Instagram
Yasser Marta took a shower.
View this post on Instagram
Dan Amboyer chilled at home.
View this post on Instagram
And Titanius Maximus chose rum.
View this post on Instagram
9 Comments
SDR94103
same old.
MISTERJETT
yes you are!!!!
Bengali
Why why why with millions of dollars to his name can’t Jason Mamoa get his a** to the dermatologist for a 15 minute appointment to remove those 3 ghastly PROTRUDING moles by his eye. On camera Momoa often gets a close-up and all I can see are those three NASTIES taking away the beauty of his gorgeous face. Lots of actors have very prominent protruding moles and it’s time to let them know that we find those things disgusting. For one, those things could be harboring skin cancer and should be biopsied. Second, just gross to look at. Tiffany Haddish, Michael Cimino…GO TO DERMIE NOW.
Please ALL – join me in my shallowness.
MISTERJETT
i’ve thought the same thing about Tiffany. could be for some reason she likes it. maybe she did go to a doctor and the doctor advised against having it removed. who knows. anyway, i’ll take Jason just the way he is.
dbmcvey
If they don’t bother him they don’t bother me.
Man About Town
Looks like Matthew is confusing an acclaimed actor with a 1938 debutante…
abfab
What was that Carly Simon song again?
MISTERJETT
ANTICIPATION
Brian
Less than half of the people on this list have jobs.