Matt Lister’s spring speedo, Chris Salvatore’s new man, & Yasser Marta’s dirty shop

This week the Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon raised over $500,000 for LGBTQ+ causes, Grindr launched a new desktop version, and Manu Ríos got “pretty hot” with Pedro Pascal on set. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Chris Olsen showed some skin.
Chris Salvatore soft-launched his new boyfriend, Taylor Stilson.
Conor McGregor took a call.
Elliot Page got some sun.
Matt Lister wore orange.
David Gandy saved a spot.
Liam Payne went to the pool.
Mehcad Brooks stayed in Egypt.
Yasser Marta served pit.
Rebal D staked out the beach.
Maluma crashed.
Arthur Nory toured the park.
Vinny hung the hammock.
Skylar Astin stayed in Barbados.
Pearl drew a dream queen.
Jordan Burroughs won big.
Stephen Morgan took vacation.
Lewis Hamilton stayed motivated.
Pita Taufatofua went coconut hunting.
And Lenny Kravitz celebrated 20 years since 5.
