instastuds

Matt Lister’s spring speedo, Chris Salvatore’s new man, & Yasser Marta’s dirty shop

By

This week the Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon raised over $500,000 for LGBTQ+ causes, Grindr launched a new desktop version, and Manu Ríos got “pretty hot” with Pedro Pascal on set. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Chris Olsen showed some skin.

 

A post shared by chris (@chrisolsen)

Chris Salvatore soft-launched his new boyfriend, Taylor Stilson.

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Conor McGregor took a call.

Elliot Page got some sun.

 

A post shared by @elliotpage

Matt Lister wore orange.

 

A post shared by @mrmattlister

David Gandy saved a spot.

Liam Payne went to the pool.

 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

Mehcad Brooks stayed in Egypt.

 

A post shared by Mehcad ᤅ (@mehcadbrooks)

Yasser Marta served pit.

 

A post shared by Yasser Marta (@itsyassermarta)

Rebal D staked out the beach.

 

A post shared by Rebal D (@rebal_official)

Maluma crashed.

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Arthur Nory toured the park.

 

A post shared by Arthur Nory (@arthurnory)

Vinny hung the hammock.

 

A post shared by V (@notkalkoffee)

Skylar Astin stayed in Barbados.

 

A post shared by Skylar Astin (@skylarastin)

Pearl drew a dream queen.

 

A post shared by Pearl (@pearliaison)

Jordan Burroughs won big.

Stephen Morgan took vacation.

 

A post shared by Stephen Morgan (@stephenmorgan)

Lewis Hamilton stayed motivated.

 

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Pita Taufatofua went coconut hunting.

 

A post shared by Pita Taufatofua (@pita_tofua)

And Lenny Kravitz celebrated 20 years since 5.

 

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)