Comedian Matteo Lane is one of our favorite entertainers. His sharp humor and witty insights have earned him 1.6 million followers on TikTok and the same number on Instagram. Of course, some people may be following for reasons besides his jokes.

Lane, 38, is no stranger to posting the occasional thirst trap. One he posted yesterday has quickly gone viral and racked up over 72,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Check out the bootylicious photo below.

Whatever glute workout Lane is doing, we’d love him to share it with us!

Among those to comment was actor and singer Cheyenne Jackson. He said, “What’s the emoji for Roger Rabbit exploding googly eyes?”

“Please continue this type of content,” was another well-liked comment, this time from content creator Shane Donovan.

Lane himself captioned his photo by saying, “Shooting my special today, so to celebrate here’s me in a speedo. (Allow me this one day, back to jokes tomorrow).”

The stand-up special he’s referencing was recorded last night at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica. It will air exclusively on Hulu at a later date.

In a press statement announcing the Hulu special, Lane said, “I am thrilled to be part of the Disney Hulu family. This is the closest I’ll get to becoming the 5th Golden Girl.”

Early life and career

Lane grew up in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He first started appearing at open mic nights in Chicago in 2011. Last year he married his partner, dancer Rodrigo Aburto.

Lane was previously featured on Netflix’s all queer stand-up special, Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution. He’s also had guest slots on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Besides his stand-up, Lane will be publishing his first book next year. Your Pasta Sucks is a cookbook that leans heavily on Lane’s Italian heritage and will hit stores on April 1, 2025.

If you’ve yet to enjoy Lane’s comedy, check him out below talking about playing “Call of Duty.”

His entire “Hair Plugs and Heartache’”special is on his YouTube, alongside some of his other best-loved routines.

