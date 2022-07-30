Matteo Lane’s speedo, Ryan O’Connell’s chain, & Shawn Mendes’ summer stroll

This week an anti-gay GOP lawmaker attended his gay son’s wedding, Aaron Schock made a fool of himself, and PetSmart kicked a right-wing troll to the curb. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Rafael L. Silva took a day off.
Ryan O’Connell showed off.
Jeff Leatham bit his lip.
KJ Apa went riding.
Donald Glover took a walk.
Eliad Cohen explored the yard.
Titanius Maximus survived the heat.
Kyle Kothari and Ben Cutmore hit the showers.
Ronnie Woo had a seat.
Arthur Nory stayed fit.
Matteo Lane shared the restroom.
Luke Evans switched shirts.
Polo Morin posed for Attitude.
Chris Salvatore stayed red hot.
Rufus Wainwright hit the beach.
David Howland wore shades inside.
Shawn Mendes went barefoot.
John Halbach showed some belly.
Sergio Carvajal stood underwater.
And Wilson Cruz worked from home.
4 Comments
ScottOnEarth
Donald Glover always manages to be sexy, adorable and sweet at the same time.
MISTERJETT
agree 100%
Doug
Wow, what a sicko comment…
tommyboy5023
Looking forward to the Red, White and Royal Blue movie. The book was great and Uma Thurman is the mother/President. Also, Shawn Mendes has two albums with no big hits, cancelled tour dates and mental health issues.