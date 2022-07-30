INSTASTUDS

Matteo Lane’s speedo, Ryan O’Connell’s chain, & Shawn Mendes’ summer stroll

By

This week an anti-gay GOP lawmaker attended his gay son’s wedding, Aaron Schock made a fool of himself, and PetSmart kicked a right-wing troll to the curb. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Rafael L. Silva took a day off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by rafael l. silva (@actuallyrafa)

Ryan O’Connell showed off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan O’Connell (@ryanoconn)

Jeff Leatham bit his lip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JEFF LEATHAM (@jeffleatham)

KJ Apa went riding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

Donald Glover took a walk.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Eliad Cohen explored the yard.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eliad Cohen (@eliad_cohen)

Titanius Maximus survived the heat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Titanius Maximus (@titaniusmaximus)

Kyle Kothari and Ben Cutmore hit the showers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kyle Kothari (@kylekothari)

Ronnie Woo had a seat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronnie Woo (@ronniecwoo)

Arthur Nory stayed fit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arthur Nory (@arthurnory)

Matteo Lane shared the restroom.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matteo Lane (@matteolane)

Luke Evans switched shirts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Polo Morin posed for Attitude.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Attitude Magazine (@attitudemag)

Chris Salvatore stayed red hot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Rufus Wainwright hit the beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rufus Wainwright (@rufuswainwright)

David Howland wore shades inside.

Shawn Mendes went barefoot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

John Halbach showed some belly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Halbach (@johnhalbach)

Sergio Carvajal stood underwater.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @sergiocarvajal7

And Wilson Cruz worked from home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)