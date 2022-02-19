Matthew Camp’s mess, Chris Salvatore’s swing, & Joe Manganiello’s bedtime

This week Daniel Newman addressed his nude photo leak, Sarah Jessica Parker talked Samantha Jones, and Gus Kenworthy made his Olympic debut for the UK. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Olly Alexander opened up.
Chris Salvatore took a break.
Cristiano Ronaldo laid back.
Davey Wavey worked from home.
Titanius Maximus had the gym to himself.
Eliad Cohen kept a rose.
Matthew Camp stayed hydrated.
RJ Portales popped a squat.
Jake Shears prepared for Mardi Gras.
Justus Pickett played ball.
Dyllón Burnside looked down.
Alexander Ludwig took a road trip.
Keegan Allen made dinner.
Garrett Swann took his husband hiking.
Greg Louganis took the kids for a walk.
Elliott Norris watched the sun set.
Wilson Cruz stayed butch.
Joe Manganiello went to bed.
Andrés Camilo dropped his pants.
And Nick Adams wore yellow.
2 Comments
SDR94103
Cristiano Ronaldo = gross.
Karlis
What’s the matter with you?