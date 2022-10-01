instastuds

Matthew Camp’s winter clothes, Miles McMillan’s birthday suit, & KJ Apa’s perfect fit

By

This week Cher made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Timothée Chalamet gave demon twink, and Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s husband filed for divorce. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Jarrod Scott finished his drink.

 

Jack Falahee checked his phone.

 

Matthew Camp covered up.

 

Max Whitlock got back to the gym.

 

Jozea Flores checked his mail.

 

Miles McMillan undressed for Les Hommes Publics.

 

Conor McGregor rolled the top down.

Liam J. Ward opened his jacket.

 

Jordan Torres got in bed.

 

Todd Sanfield dropped a new print.

Raneir Pollard flexed.

 

Michael the III read Gayletter.

 

Shomari Francis kept pushing.

 

Noah Galvin got a tattoo.

 

Stephen Amell used the wall.

 

KJ Apa found the perfect fit.

 

Patrick McDonald hiked to the hills.

Tom Daley showed off.

 

Chad Spodick quoted Gaga.

 

And Sam Claflin reached the peak.

 

