Matthew McConaughey celebrates Pickle Day with a throwback naked photo

Apparently, it was National Pickle Day on Monday. Who knew?

Well, one person aware of the fact was Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey. He posted a throwback photo of himself, seemingly naked, hunting for a jar of pickles in a fridge.

McConaughey, 53, simply captioned the photo, ‘Pickled #NationalPickleDay”. You need to click on the photo to see a wider view.

The photo duly went viral and prompted some humorous responses.

McConaughey: You ever eat pickles nekkid in front of the fridge? Me:… No? McConaughey: it’d be a lot cooler if you did. — 🎞Science Fiction/Double Feature🎞 (@SpaceKingBobby) November 15, 2022

The kitchen floor looking at the mcconaughole 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RlBYsZxvTg — Parody of Randy Mossatron (@mossatron18) November 15, 2022

Respectfully, where’s the uncropped version Matthew? — 🐝 (@thebrandonamir) November 15, 2022

Ok but same! I saw two soy sauces and couldn’t help but wonder what else was there — Sarah Mejia (@s_e_mejia) November 15, 2022

McConaughey won an Oscar for playing a man who battled to get HIV medication in the based-on-real-life story, Dallas Buyers Club. He also appeared in Interstellar, The Wolf Of Wall Street and Magic Mike, among many others. He recently retweeted a trailer for the new Magic Mike movie (Magic Mike’s Last Dance), but he’s not listed in the credits for that film.

He turned 53 a couple of weeks ago and celebrated the fact with another viral tweet.