Matthew McConaughey celebrates Pickle Day with a throwback naked photo

Apparently, it was National Pickle Day on Monday. Who knew?
Well, one person aware of the fact was Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey. He posted a throwback photo of himself, seemingly naked, hunting for a jar of pickles in a fridge.
McConaughey, 53, simply captioned the photo, ‘Pickled #NationalPickleDay”. You need to click on the photo to see a wider view.
pickled #nationalpickleday pic.twitter.com/SaeDEY1j71
— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) November 14, 2022
The photo duly went viral and prompted some humorous responses.
McConaughey: You ever eat pickles nekkid in front of the fridge?
Me:… No?
McConaughey: it’d be a lot cooler if you did.
— 🎞Science Fiction/Double Feature🎞 (@SpaceKingBobby) November 15, 2022
The kitchen floor looking at the mcconaughole 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RlBYsZxvTg
— Parody of Randy Mossatron (@mossatron18) November 15, 2022
Respectfully, where’s the uncropped version Matthew?
— 🐝 (@thebrandonamir) November 15, 2022
Ok but same! I saw two soy sauces and couldn’t help but wonder what else was there
— Sarah Mejia (@s_e_mejia) November 15, 2022
McConaughey won an Oscar for playing a man who battled to get HIV medication in the based-on-real-life story, Dallas Buyers Club. He also appeared in Interstellar, The Wolf Of Wall Street and Magic Mike, among many others. He recently retweeted a trailer for the new Magic Mike movie (Magic Mike’s Last Dance), but he’s not listed in the credits for that film.
He turned 53 a couple of weeks ago and celebrated the fact with another viral tweet.
took me exactly 53 trips around the sun to realize that right now I’m as young as I’ll ever be, and as old as I’ve ever been, here in the honeyhole between already and not yet. Amen.
— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) November 4, 2022
One Comment
Vince
“took me exactly 53 trips around the sun to realize that right now I’m as young as I’ll ever be, and as old as I’ve ever been, here in the honeyhole between already and not yet. Amen.
Very thought provoking. Love it.