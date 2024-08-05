Matthew Mitcham is speaking out against transphobes who are using the Olympics as a launching pad to spew hate.

The Australian diver, who became the first out athlete in history to win Olympic gold in 2008, posted a video Sunday decrying the toxic rhetoric surrounding Imane Khelif.

The Algerian boxer has been subjected to a vile anti-LGBTQ+ smear campaign, with right-wing politicians and commentators wrongly claiming she’s transgender.

The venom swirling around Khelif started last week, when one of her opponents quit, citing the strength of Khelif’s punches. Last year, the International Boxing Association barred Khelif and a Taiwanese boxer from competing, due to alleged failed gender-eligibility tests.

The IOC issued a strong statement affirming the boxers’ rights to compete as women. They previously competed as women in the 2020 Games.

“We have seen in reports misleading information about two female athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024,” the IOC said. “The two athletes have been competing in international boxing competitions for many years in the women’s category, including the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championships and IBA-sanctioned tournaments.”

The statement continued, “These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA. Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process.”

The IBA, which is primarily funded Russia’s state energy supplier, Gazprom, is in a long-running dispute with the IOC. The organization also doesn’t publicly release its rulings or tests. USA Today‘s Dan Wolken recently wrote an informative column explaining the complex situation.

The bottom line is, the IBA’s ruling on Khelif is clouded in suspicion. The organization also never labeled Khelif as trans. We only know that she allegedly failed some sort of “gender-identity” test.

But the facts haven’t stopped antigay conservatives from mislabeling her. And Mitcham has heard enough.

Wearing a shirt that celebrates “trans dudes,” the gay Olympic icon responded to the hate-mongers.

“Apparently, we live in a world now where transphobic bullying has gotten so bad, that it now extends to women who people deem to be too strong and muscly, at the Olympics of all places,” he said.

“Like the Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has been bullied so mercilessly, that it’s forced her own father to publicly release her birth certificate to prove that she was assigned female at birth. That’s shocking. Ya’ll need Jesus, honestly.”

Mitcham’s reference to “Jesus” may not be coincidental.

Conservatives kicked off their Olympic experience caterwauling about the Opening Ceremony, which they wrongly claimed depicted a scene from “The Last Supper.” An inglorious grouping of right-wing pols, Elon Musk, Piers Morgan and NFL kicker Harrison Butker voiced their whiny indignation.

As it turns out, their outrage was unfounded in reality. The Opening Ceremony’s artistic director, who identifies as LGBTQ+, says he intended to create a “pagan celebration.”

The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/FBlQNNUmvV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

Still, Paris Olympic organizers apologized to anybody who was offended. Mitcham referenced their capitulation in his caption.

“The extremeness of this transphobic, homophobic, anti-woke behaviour is only going to go one way, and it will keep going one way unless the majority of society call it out as being not ok,” he wrote.

“Bud Light and Target first, then the Olympics apologising for offense caused by zealots’ misinterpretation of the opening ceremony. We’ll be in Gilead before you know it.”

Mitcham is in Paris working with Compete Proud, an organization that trumpets inclusion in sports.

Khelif, for her part, is standing up to the bullies. She addressed the harassment she’s received after she clinched an Olympic medal this past weekend.

“I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” Khelif told SNTV, a sports video partner of The Associated Press, in Arabic. “It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif called for an end to bullying athletes after she faced a wave of online abuse over misconceptions about her gender during the Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/Pl1sc5j181 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 5, 2024

Since winning gold in the 10-meter platform in 2008, Mitcham has emerged as a strong LGBTQ+ advocate. He’s been open about his various struggles, including his battle with addiction and chem sex.

A trailblazer in multiple ways, Mitcham launched his own OnlyFans in 2023, becoming one of many male Olympians to monetize their ripped physiques.

At this year’s Games, members of the British diving team, including Jack Laugher, have attracted headlines for their use of the platform.

Mitcham responded to the coverage with an op-ed about his experiences on the platform, and the harsh economic realities of competing in sports.

“The harsh truth of sport is that a small percentage of athletes make it big. Those people might be rewarded with lots of juicy sponsorships, but we’re talking about only the most beautiful and charismatic of Olympic champions,” he wrote. “A lot of brilliant performers get left behind.”

Mitcham says he’s struggled financially himself since retiring from diving in 2016. Thanks to OF, he’s able to generate reliable income.

“My attitude – as a former Olympic Champion who has been posting content on OnlyFans for 18 months – is that it’s a useful way of supplementing income,” he wrote. “After all the hours and sacrifice we’ve put in, we athletes have more than earned the odd side-hustle.”

Whether it’s standing up for body positivity or trans rights, Mitcham always uses his platform to speak out about pertinent issues. The anti-trans bigots railing against Khelif don’t only need Jesus.

They need to listen as well.