TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

OLYMPIC PAIR: Matthew Mitcham and Robbie Manson teamed up for an OnlyFans collab before heading home from Paris. [Read more]

CHAMP CHIMED IN: Anthony Bowens kindly offered to step in for Joaquin Phoenix after “cold feet” caused him to drop out of Todd Haynes’ NC-17 gay romance. [Read more]

ALL GROWN UP: Beefed-up Troye Sivan graduated “from twink to twunk” in his latest thirst post. 💪

TOWN SQUARE FLOP: The Harris/Walz campaign had the best response to Donald Trump’s hot-mess interview with Elon Musk. [Read more]

BREAKING: The New York Times made the absolutely stunning discovery that gay men, wait for it, like muscles. 🏋️ [Read more]

GAYS IN THE SKY: A lesbian traveler was banned (and then un-banned) “for life” by American Airlines for the craziest, most insane, but also kinda hilarious reason ever.

@erin_wright_

Thanks for being the worst @American Airlines #storytime #funnystory #funnyvideos #airlinetiktok #airplanestory #funny #fyp

? original sound – Erin Wright

HOT TO GO: Telenovela hunk Roberto Manrique reflected on coming out three years ago: “Now I love myself more.” [Read more]

NATIVE SON: The Red Dress Run made a fashion statement mixed with Black Boy Joy. 💃🏾 [Read more]

LAW ENFORCEMENT: BD Wong and Doug Emhoff teamed up for a hilarious Law & Order-themed Kamala for President video.

BELLS ARE RINGING: Former on-screen brothers/IRL boyfriends Kris Mochrie and Max Parker shared their plans for getting hitched. 💍 [Read more]

A FOND FAREWELL: Cheyenne Jackson got to be Gena Rowlands’ “last leading man” in this sweet, gay-friendly comedy. [Read more]

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Red, White & Royal Blue premiered one year ago this week and to mark the special occasion the film’s Instagram shared some never-before-seen BTS pics of Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine and more.

Before you go, today is Madonna‘s birthday! 🎂 Listen to “Ain’t No Big Deal,” which was supposed to be her debut single before it was scrapped, below and then read more about the song’s backstory.

