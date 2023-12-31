Max Emerson’s thirst, RuPaul’s hot takes & Sam Cushing’s dye job

Get the need-to-knows in Grindr’s 2023 Unwrapped report, the annual authority on twinks, kinks & pop culture, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

RuPaul doled out some conversation tips.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

Cooper kept the cabana clean.

Max Emerson quenched his thirst.

Heath Thorpe entered a competition.

Matteo Lane threw crock pots under the bus.

Queerty uncovered the secret history of Isla de San Domino, the ‘island of gays.’

Tom McVey brought his boyfriend home for the holidays.

Maluma rocked the beach.

Charlie shared some advice.

And Sam Cushing dyed his own hair.