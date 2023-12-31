tiktalk

Max Emerson’s thirst, RuPaul’s hot takes & Sam Cushing’s dye job

Get the need-to-knows in Grindr’s 2023 Unwrapped report, the annual authority on twinks, kinks & pop culture, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

RuPaul doled out some conversation tips.

@draggystuff Rupaul=icon #funnyvideos #foryourpage #rupaulsdragrace #rupaul #rpdr ♬ original sound – draggystuff

Cooper kept the cabana clean.

@thecabanaboys Meet Cooper, we almost changed the name to cabana man when we heard his voice #scottsdale #cabanaboy ♬ Lovin On Me – Jack Harlow

Max Emerson quenched his thirst.

@andrescamilo___ Sharing is caring 💕@max emerson ♬ Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

Heath Thorpe entered a competition.

@heaththorpeee You all want more vogue so here you go 🤷‍♂️ Baby vogue 10s at the The Elemental Kiki Ball in Brussels 🇧🇪🤏🔟 #vogue #babyvogue #ballroom ♬ THIS IS WHAT I WANNA SEE – Kevin JZ Prodigy

Matteo Lane threw crock pots under the bus.

@matteolane Who uses crockpots?! 🤢 #matteolane #comedian #standup ♬ original sound – MatteoLane

Queerty uncovered the secret history of Isla de San Domino, the ‘island of gays.’

@queerty Imagine an island just for the gays. No, not Fire Island, but the island of San Domino in Puglia, Italy. In Facist Italy, Mussolini did just that. Folow the #linkinbio to get the full story. #QueertyQuickies #italy #facist ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Tom McVey brought his boyfriend home for the holidays.

@tommcveyy2k God bless us, everyone except Aunt Linda #gayguy #gayfamily #christmas #gaychristmas #lgbtqia #liberals #fyp #viralvideo #vatican ♬ Battle song / boss battle by a magnificent orchestra(1254025) – Make a field Music

Maluma rocked the beach.

@maluma

Se sienteeeeee 🎄😂

♬ sonido original – Mix Diciembre Estéreo

Charlie shared some advice.

@charlie_bucket_18 Should’ve listened sooner TBH. #advicefromagayperson #gaytiktok #straightfriends #oldergays #friendship ♬ original sound – charlie 🪣

And Sam Cushing dyed his own hair.

@sam.cushing

Girls, gays, and theys…. Did i mess this up? 😅

♬ original sound – Sam Cushing
