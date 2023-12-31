Max Emerson’s thirst, RuPaul’s hot takes & Sam Cushing’s dye job

Get the need-to-knows in Grindr’s 2023 Unwrapped report, the annual authority on twinks, kinks & pop culture, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
RuPaul doled out some conversation tips.
@draggystuff Rupaul=icon #funnyvideos #foryourpage #rupaulsdragrace #rupaul #rpdr ♬ original sound – draggystuff
How about we take this to the next level?
Cooper kept the cabana clean.
@thecabanaboys Meet Cooper, we almost changed the name to cabana man when we heard his voice #scottsdale #cabanaboy ♬ Lovin On Me – Jack Harlow
Max Emerson quenched his thirst.
@andrescamilo___ Sharing is caring 💕@max emerson ♬ Got Me Started – Troye Sivan
Heath Thorpe entered a competition.
@heaththorpeee You all want more vogue so here you go 🤷♂️ Baby vogue 10s at the The Elemental Kiki Ball in Brussels 🇧🇪🤏🔟 #vogue #babyvogue #ballroom ♬ THIS IS WHAT I WANNA SEE – Kevin JZ Prodigy
Matteo Lane threw crock pots under the bus.
@matteolane Who uses crockpots?! 🤢 #matteolane #comedian #standup ♬ original sound – MatteoLane
Queerty uncovered the secret history of Isla de San Domino, the ‘island of gays.’
@queerty Imagine an island just for the gays. No, not Fire Island, but the island of San Domino in Puglia, Italy. In Facist Italy, Mussolini did just that. Folow the #linkinbio to get the full story. #QueertyQuickies #italy #facist ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Tom McVey brought his boyfriend home for the holidays.
@tommcveyy2k God bless us, everyone except Aunt Linda #gayguy #gayfamily #christmas #gaychristmas #lgbtqia #liberals #fyp #viralvideo #vatican ♬ Battle song / boss battle by a magnificent orchestra(1254025) – Make a field Music
Maluma rocked the beach.
@maluma
Se sienteeeeee 🎄😂♬ sonido original – Mix Diciembre Estéreo
Charlie shared some advice.
@charlie_bucket_18 Should’ve listened sooner TBH. #advicefromagayperson #gaytiktok #straightfriends #oldergays #friendship ♬ original sound – charlie 🪣
And Sam Cushing dyed his own hair.
@sam.cushing
Girls, gays, and theys…. Did i mess this up? 😅♬ original sound – Sam Cushing
