Max Harwood on being a lonely boy, Diana Ross, and the movie that traumatized him as a child

Everybody’s been talking about Max Harwood since his debut role in the film adaptation of the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Now, the actor’s showing what he can do in a different genre entirely, starring in the idiosyncratic horror-comedy The Loneliest Boy In The World.

Where the wannabe drag queen Jamie was outspoken and effervescent, Harwood’s eponymous “loneliest boy” Oliver is much more reserved, coming out of his shell with the help of a makeshift family of zombies (you’re just going to have to see this one to believe it). The talented Harwood equips himself well in this totally-out-there role, proving that the young star has an exciting and eclectic career ahead of him.

Related: Jonathan Butterell gives birth to a drag superstar in ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

For Harwood, it’s an opportunity to both introduce himself to a new, horror-loving audience and keep fans of his work in the Queerty Award-nominated Jamie on their toes. “It’s very nice that people like seeing me do something different,” he shares with Queerty. “And that they’re surprised! Because that’s what my job is as an actor.”

With The Loneliest Boy In The World now playing in select theaters and available on VOD, it was the perfect opportunity for Queerty to catch up with the young actor and run him through the rapid-fire questionnaire we call Dishin’ It. In our free-wheeling conversation, the actor touches on everything from his favorite YouTube rabbit holes to the supportive power of the queer community. Plus, he pitches us on his idea for a musical adaptation of Jim Carrey’s The Mask, which… we need to see him in immediately?

Is there a piece of pop-culture—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, etc…—that you consider a big part of your coming-out journey? Why does it stand out to you?

Sam Smith‘s In The Lonely Hour. It was the first album that I listened to as a young adult where I heard someone using, “it’s him I love.” I love a vocalist. I love a ballad. I love Adele. And, to me, Sam is [in that same lane] without a doubt. And I’ll also say that it was probably the first album made by a very obviously queer artist—making music about their own queer experience—that was then received universally, by straight people, too.

Your new film, The Loneliest Boy In The World creates such a unique, colorful world. What was one of your favorite memories from set?

I loved shooting the fire [scene.] A lot of the work you do as an actor is reactionary, emotionally—like, it’s not always physical, at least not in the things that I’ve done. I haven’t done an action movie, so there’s been no reacting to things hitting me or being shot or stabbed. But, in this scene, I’m reacting to a beam falling on me. It’s just wild to think that there was actually fire in that room, and there was a heavy beam on me, and I was fine—but, to have to portray feeling hurt? It was challenging!

LONELIEST BOY in the WORLD ? US premiere in Los Angeles! What a fun evening, thanks to everyone who came to see us! pic.twitter.com/qodn8PzMQP — Max Harwood (@MaxHarwood) October 14, 2022

Since this film plays into the horror genre, we’re curious: What would you say is the scariest movie you’ve ever seen? What makes it so terrifying?

The scariest movie I’ve ever seen is absolutely Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. It’s terrifying! Terrifying and traumatic. It made me not want to be in a house on my own for many years, and also made me scared of going on holiday for ages. I wouldn’t say I’m a horror buff. It’s not my go-to. But I really do love a cinematic horror experience. I love Halloween. I love Us. There’s a film called The Strangers, which is about people that breaking into someone’s house with masks on—terrifying, and I love it!

Who is the most famous person you’ve ever met? What was your experience like meeting them? Did they live up to your expectations?

I don’t know that I can say that “met” them, but… Diana Ross. [Her son] Evan is in The Loneliest Boy In The World. He plays Julius and is an absolute angel—like, actually my real-life brother, who I love a lot. So, Diana came and played a few shows over in London this last summer, and he invited me, my mum, and dad to come and see his mum’s show. I was front row, and she waved at me, and it was just an out-of-body experience. I don’t think I’ve ever been starstruck in that way, but that is an icon! That is a legend. I was literally like, “Wait, you know who I am?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Harwood (@max.harwood)

Your incredible screen debut was the titular role in the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. What was the most surprising or difficult part about filming a movie musical?

It’s the most physically and mentally challenging thing I’ve ever done. When you’re not on set filming, you’re rehearsing, or you’re recording music, or you’re doing all sorts of random stuff that you do on musicals that you just don’t even consider. You’re resting your voice, making sure you’re steaming, making sure you’re going to physio—all of those things.

We are getting to a point now where musical filmmaking is getting its due again, but I do still think there is this perception of movie musicals as a little bit cheesy, or maybe that they’re not highbrow. But I literally cannot slight a single one because I know the hard work that goes into one making one. When you have to be on set for any level of time, and you have to actually sing, it’s just a whole other thing. It’s a very specific type of person that can step into a musical and really give it their [all.] It took a lot out of me, but I’m really proud of the one we made and hopefully I’ll get to make another one at some point!

If you could adapt any movie into a musical, what would it be and why? Which role would you want to play?

I think The Loneliest Boy In The World would be a really bizarre but fantastic musical in the vein of what they did with Beetlejuice. And I just don’t know that Oliver would sing. I feel like everyone else would sing and Oliver wouldn’t sing until the end. He wouldn’t be giving it vocals, he would be very observant—probably not many words.

Something Jim Carrey-esque would be great. Maybe The Mask? I think, for a musical to be successful, it has to have a really strong color palette and a really strong brand for it to sell—I’m being a businesswoman here when I’m telling you this. [Laughs.] But it has to have light and shade in it, so I think that’s why some of Jim Carrey’s work would be great. So The Mask does that. Or there’s got to be an Ace Ventura musical out there!

Who is a queer or trans artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

So many people are slaying the game. One of my favorite people, is Harris Reed, designer extraordinaire—I’m a huge lover of fashion, so Harris Reed is killing it. And Yasmin Finney is a friend of mine. I’d really love to make something really beautiful with Yas, like am A24 picture that’s a bit like off-the-wall. Maybe that’s a road trip between two friends, and—I’m writing it here [Laughs.] But I think everything that Yas is doing is really brilliant.

Oh, and I got to meet Billy Porter recently! And that is somebody who I’ve looked up to for ages. When you’re a queer artist, a creative person, and you start making work, then you get to meet other queer artists and creative people that are making work, also, and there is a real love for each other that I can’t really describe. They’re family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Harwood (@max.harwood)

Let’s say it’s a dreary day and you’re stuck at home alone, so you go to YouTube to find a video for a quick way to brighten your mood—what do you search for?

Ooh, let me have a look. What have I searched [recently]? Oh my god. So, we’ve got “male vocal warmup.” We’ve got “‘Still Hurting’ karaoke male.” We’ve got loads of musical theater, loads of pop backing tracks. And then there’s Emma Chamberlain, really any fashion videos, and I’ve been watching heaps of healing meditation. We’ve got Patti LuPone, of course. And that’s probably it—it’s loads of old musical staff and loads of fashion stuff. I’m always watching every Vogue “What’s in my bag?” video—I’m obsessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Harwood (@max.harwood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Harwood (@max.harwood)