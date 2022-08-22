out of bounds

Maybe Dennis Rodman really can free Brittney Griner if we just believe hard enough?

Dennis Rodman’s latest mission is a hell of a long shot, but some folks are thinking he might be able to pull it off.

The former NBA star told NBC News over the weekend that he’s gotten clearance to go to Russia to help negotiate the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was recently sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison over cannabis vape cartridges.

Negotiations for Grinder’s release from the Biden administration have been slow going, but Rodman seems to think he just might be the one able to spring her.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” he says. “I’m trying to go this week.”

Unlikely as it is, people on social media seem to be willing to believe it:

Though Rodman has many people backing him, U.S. government advisors do not seem to be among them.

“The administration has made a significant offer to the Russians, and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,” says a senior Biden official.

The federal government may have copious intel on the situation, but Rodman says he has valuable intel of his own.

“I know Putin too well,” he says.