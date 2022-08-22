Maybe Dennis Rodman really can free Brittney Griner if we just believe hard enough?

Dennis Rodman’s latest mission is a hell of a long shot, but some folks are thinking he might be able to pull it off.

The former NBA star told NBC News over the weekend that he’s gotten clearance to go to Russia to help negotiate the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was recently sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison over cannabis vape cartridges.

Negotiations for Grinder’s release from the Biden administration have been slow going, but Rodman seems to think he just might be the one able to spring her.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” he says. “I’m trying to go this week.”

Related: Brittney Griner may be released, but at a price that has some people worried

Unlikely as it is, people on social media seem to be willing to believe it:

If he can do this, trust him bro pic.twitter.com/TOGIJf1jJc — Darvin Ham (@LaDarvinHam) August 21, 2022

Dennis Rodman in Russia getting Brittney Griner out of prison. pic.twitter.com/OqsTJzrRGv — 👟 (@dirtywhiteups) August 21, 2022

It’s people with PhDs from fancy schools who can’t be as diplomatic as Thee Dennis Rodman https://t.co/83cL6Il8og — Fecund Freddie (@eyezaeyuhh) August 21, 2022

No one ever talks about the greatest Ambassador in American history…THE Dennis Rodman https://t.co/oSvb2ULRN6 — Joe Rogers (@VT_JoeRogers_38) August 22, 2022

brittney griner: ok so what’s the plan to get me outta here? dennis rodman: pic.twitter.com/tHngQLTanv — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) August 22, 2022

Dennis Rodman is every US President’s last hope. I need the movie made about his time in North Korea and Russia when it’s all said and done. https://t.co/ZXPpsRjLiR — Such is the Will of Causality (@emulatelife) August 22, 2022

if dennis rodman pulls this off… make him the ambassador of world peace. https://t.co/NcVfJAUGbD — larry (@larrytufaro) August 21, 2022

dennis rodman has had a more positive & productive impact regarding diplomacy than any president or secretary of state https://t.co/gzPuFXpUVE — borg (@borgposting) August 22, 2022

Outside chance we are going to live in a world where Dennis Rodman wins a Nobel Peace Prize — Kyle Walter 🇺🇦 (@Kwalter135) August 21, 2022

Dennis Rodman in Russia right now: pic.twitter.com/OKE9FxDJy6 — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) August 21, 2022

Related: Donald Trump throws Brittney Griner under the bus

Though Rodman has many people backing him, U.S. government advisors do not seem to be among them.

“The administration has made a significant offer to the Russians, and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,” says a senior Biden official.

The federal government may have copious intel on the situation, but Rodman says he has valuable intel of his own.

“I know Putin too well,” he says.