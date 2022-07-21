bullied out

Mayor abruptly resigns after alleged homophobic abuse, slashed tires, and threats against his dog

The openly gay mayor of city in Oklahoma announced he’s stepping down after allegedly suffering homophobic abuse, possibly from local police officers.

Adam Graham is the mayor of The Village, a small enclave city of about 9,500 residents, just outside of Oklahoma’s capital city. Or rather, he was the mayor until earlier this week when he tendered his resignation, effectively immediately.

In a tweet accompanying his letter of resignation, he wrote: “For almost five years, I’ve proudly served The Village as Councilmember and Mayor. It’s been an honor to serve and it’s been my great privilege to break boundaries. I no longer feel safe to serve in my capacity here. It’s with a heavy-heart that I tender my resignation.”

The 29-year-old local leader went on to detail ongoing homophobic attacks against him, including threats of violence and property damage, as the reasons for his resignation.

“In the last month, I’ve been followed home from meetings, threatened while walking my dog, harassed at Starbucks and have had my tires slashed,” he alleged.

According to Graham, the alleged harassment stems from an altercation he had with local police earlier this year.

In May, he stopped to intervene when police from Nichols Hills, the city that neighbors The Village, flagged a driver for speeding.

The traffic stop was reportedly initiated within Nichols Hills city limits, but the driver didn’t actually pull over until a few blocks later, after crossing over into The Village. Police claimed Graham’s intervention in the matter put their safety as risk.

Nichols Hills Police Chief Steven Cox tells local media that he hasn’t heard from Graham about that incident or the alleged harassment he claims to have suffered as a result.

Prior to stepping down from his role, Graham was one of the youngest people ever to serve as mayor in Oklahoma, and he was the youngest mayor in The Village’s 72-year history.

Since sharing the letter on Twitter, he has been met with an outpouring of support.