Mayor Pete shuts down Fox News attacks on Kamala Harris by turning the tables on Mike Pence

Former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg stopped in at Fox News for an interview just ahead of last night’s Vice Presidential debate. As the hosts tried to land a subtle dig against Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Buttigieg landed an epic clap back against Vice President Mike Pence.

Buttigieg had spent the past week as Pence’s stand-in during Harris’ debate prep. Both men hail from Indiana, and an out-gay man, Buttigieg has leveled harsh criticism against Pence for his support of conversion therapy and anti-LGBTQ policies. When the hosts tried to attack Harris for once favoring “Medicare for all” before supporting Joe Biden‘s public option expansion of Obamacare, Mayor Pete pointed out true hypocrisy on the Republican ticket.

“There’s a classic parlor game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates,” Buttigieg pointed out. “And if people want to play that game, we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star, or how he feels about the immigration policy he called unconstitutional before he decided to team up with Donald Trump. If folks want to play that game we can do it all night but I think what most Americans want to hear about is are our families going to be better protected than they have been by this president who has failed to secure America in the face of one of the most dangerous things ever to happen our country.”

Buttigieg’s comments refer to $130,000 in hush money paid by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 following a sexual liaison. Cohen later admitted that he had made the payment at the direction of Trump himself.