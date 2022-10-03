This ‘Mean Girls’ Day, let us remind you that mathlete “Kevin G” is a total dreamboat now

On October 3, he asked me what day it was…

A Happy Mean Girls Day one and all, a.k.a. the made-up holiday that allows us to celebrate the brilliance of the generation-defining high school comedy! (Not that we needed an excuse.)

Written by Tina Fey and directed by Mark Waters, Mean Girls looms large in our collective memory for its iconic cast and unforgettable quotes, perfectly capturing early-2000s teen culture with just the perfect dose of heightened hilarity.

Celebrating its *gasp* 18th anniversary this year, the film introduced us to many of our future favorites. But on this Mean Girls Day, there’s one particular cast member we’d like to highlight: Rajiv Surendra. Or, as you may know him: Kevin G.

Here’s how Surendra is marking today’s special occasion…

So, yeah, Kevin G grew up to be a whole man! Woof!

As a quick refresher, Kevin was the nerdy but confident Mathletes president who encouraged Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) to join the team, harbored a crush on Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan), and who proved to have quite a mean rap flow. It wasn’t the biggest role, but Kevin G—like most of the rest of the movie—was pretty unforgettable.

Up until that point, Surendra was best known to Canadian audiences as part of the cast of the youth-focused sketch comedy series, System Crash. In other words, Mean Girls was a pretty major breakthrough for the then-teenaged actor. But he didn’t stick with acting for long.

In the years since, Surendra has instead dedicated his life and career to the fine arts, exploring different disciplines like calligraphy, pottery, bookbinding, painting, and more. He’s even got his own Dicovery+ series called Homeboy, dedicated to household chores and crafts. He’s also, uh, pretty clearly been hitting the gym.

But it’s not just the shirtless pics that have us crushing on Surendra. He frequently takes to Instagram to show off his many talents—and even those posts have us thirsting!

He’s handy around the home, he’s skilled with a needle and thread, he can play the harp, he has a refined fashion sense… Surendra really is a modern-day renaissance man. And total boyfriend material.

(Yes, like his Mean Girls co-stars Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese, Surendra is also gay IRL!)

In any event, we couldn’t let this Mean Girls Day pass by without alerting you to the fact that Kevin G is a total dreamboat now and well worth a follow. Thirst away!

