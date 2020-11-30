‘Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett getting hitched, shares epic engagement vid

Mean Girls star Johnathan Bennett celebrated the holidays last week in an extra special way: he got engaged to longtime boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan.

In a new interview with People, Bennett opened up about the extraordinary lengths Vaughn went to in order to prep for the big question.

"I was told we were going to be taking family Christmas card photos and that's why Jaymes's photographer friend Eric (Ita) was here along with my photographer nephew Andrew (Herner)," Bennet said. "But then no one would look me in the eye and I was like what is going on? I later found it out it was because they didn't want to spoil what was about to happen."