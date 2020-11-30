‘Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett getting hitched, shares epic engagement vid

Mean Girls star Johnathan Bennett celebrated the holidays last week in an extra special way: he got engaged to longtime boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan.
In a new interview with People, Bennett opened up about the extraordinary lengths Vaughn went to in order to prep for the big question.
“I was told we were going to be taking family Christmas card photos and that’s why Jaymes’s photographer friend Eric (Ita) was here along with my photographer nephew Andrew (Herner),” Bennet said. “But then no one would look me in the eye and I was like what is going on? I later found it out it was because they didn’t want to spoil what was about to happen.”
“My sister shouted for me to come outside ‘real quick’ and my F.O.M.O. kicked in so I ran outside,” he continued. “Then I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said ‘We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you.’ That’s when I knew was getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the first time. And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried.”
“I just remember seeing him start to cry and every single nerve I had disappeared and I went in to protector mode and just held him,” Vaughn added of the moment. “I actually thought I was going to be the one who was a mess, but something about seeing him like that made a switch flip in me.”
Vaughn also recorded the whole event for a special video.
The pair have yet to announce a date or format for the wedding.
The news comes just days after Bennett made history starring in The Christmas House, the first-ever LGBTQ-themed Christmas movie for the Hallmark Network.