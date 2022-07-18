Meet the dreamy gay stars of M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming horror movie ‘A Knock At The Cabin’

A few months back, it was reported that actors Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge would be starring in Knock At The Cabin, the latest from horror auteur M. Night Shyamalan, a.k.a. the king of the twist ending.

As is typically the case for Shyamalan’s projects, an air of mystery surrounded Knock At The Cabin, with little known about the feature (again, the man loves to surprise us!) beyond its title and cast—which also features Guardians Of The Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista, Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint, and Old‘s Nikki Amuka-Bird.

But, over the weekend, it was revealed that the film will be an adaptation of horror novel The Cabin At The End Of The World from author Paul Tremblay, which—in a twist no one saw coming—tells us an awful lot about the Shyamalan project, including the fact that stars Groff and Aldridge will actually be playing a gay couple!

In the novel, their characters Andrew and Eric (no word on who’s playing who) are long-terms partners who decide to bring their adopted daughter Wen on a New England getaway in a secluded cabin. Now, if you’ve seen any horror movie ever, you know nothing good ever happens at a secluded cabin…

Not long into their stay, they’re visited by a group of strangers who invade the cabin and tell the family that, in order to prevent an upcoming apocalypse, one of them must be killed by the others. Okay, woof—we’re already stressed out.

For the curious, you’re welcome to check out Tremblay’s novel to find out where the story goes. Although, be warned: We can’t imagine Shyamalan won’t mess with the formula, just to pull the rug out from under us all over again.

What we do know—and what has us here at Queerty most excited—is that Knock At The Cabin has itself a pair of hunk, gay leads! We have to imagine you’re familiar with Groff’s work to date, but Aldridge is a newer name who’s been building quite a career for himself in recent years.

To get you up to speed on the star, we’ve assembled some Instagram photos to show why you, too, will want to go knocking on this cabin door:

The English actor grew up in the theater, graduating from the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Though many of his earliest screen roles haven’t found much of an audience across the pond, he had a memorable turn as “Arsehole Guy” in Phoebe Waller Bridge’s Emmy hit Fleabag and currently co-leads Pennyworth the DC Comics prequel series about Batman’s trusted butler, Alfred. Raised an evangelical Christian, Aldridge made headlines when he came out in 2020, eventually clarifying to Attitude that he is, indeed, gay. Between Knock At The Cabin and this year’s biographical drama Spoiler Alert, Aldridge is about to have a major breakout.

