Meet fit figure skater Colin Grafton, The Vivienne’s history-making ‘Dancing on Ice’ partner

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK winner and recent All Star The Vivienne is just days away from joining Shangela in the “first drag competitor” Hall of Fame. While Shangie recently made her mark on Dancing With the Stars, The Vivienne will be competing across the pond in British figure skating competition Dancing on Ice.

Joining The Vivienne as her professional skating partner is former Team USA pair skater, Colin Grafton. Alongside former partner Kylie Duarte, Grafton competed in the national and international pair skating circuit in the 2010s before the two parted ways.

He then joined the show in series 14 last year as an ensemble skater, apparently making enough of an impression to be bumped up to one of the starring pairs in this series.

The duo is ready for primetime:

While Grafton is used to lifting a lighter, lither partner, the pair have plenty of lifts and tricks ready to slay the competition. Plus, looking at his Instagram, the skating certainly has the musculature necessary to throw the UK’s queen supreme around the rink.

Check out this figure skater’s figure:

Check out this recent adorable interview from the pair where The Vivienne boasts about her drag being a “built in crash helmet”: