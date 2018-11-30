Meet the gay wrestler who started making adult films for a good cause

While it may not be for everyone, there are some valid reasons to start an OnlyFans page and start showing off the goods. Extra income comes to mind right off the bat, but maybe the rush of creating revealing content for fans to admire also brings a certain thrill.
Whatever the reason, we surely aren’t judging.
But for openly gay wrestler Dave Marshall, the choice to get intimate on camera came from a desire to help others, and not in the way you’d expect.
The 29-year-old explained to GayStarNews that his boyfriend encouraged him to open an OnlyFans page, the platform that allows people to share adult content to paying subscribers.
The relationship eventually ended, but the idea stuck. Only Marshall wanted to do something a little different.
“After some thought, I did start it up with part [of the] proceeds going to Beyond Blue – a suicide prevention charity,” he explained.
In an Instagram post, he further shared:
“The reason the money I raise from my OnlyFans goes towards Beyond Blue is seeing everyday how big depression and anxiety has become in society and almost overlooked.
[It’s my] first time saying this but my father took his life last year.
Older men have a “Harden the fuck up” mentality they were brought up with.
Stats on LGBT in this area are quite scary too so I hope I can in some way, give back to my community. Positivity is everything.”
To date, Marshall has raised over $3,500 for the charity, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.
When he’s not taking it off for charity, Marshall can be found wrestling for the Perth-based Southen Hemisphere Wrestling Alliance.
“Wrestling had always been the reason I got into fitness and is a big part of what keeps me going,” he told GSN. “I wanted to be a wrestler since I was 10 and am finally living the dream.”
Check out his Instagram here, which includes a link to his OnlyFans page — if you’re into that sort of thing. And hey, it’s for a good cause.
11 Comments
Daggerman
..it is sad and damn annoying that, though many men are GAY, and in the closet, there’s so many that want to have a hairy butch bloke on top of them. But will never succumb to the experience because of the stupid and puerile fears that bestow us the human race…
HereIAm
“So many want to have a hairy butch bloke on top”? Speak for yourself. The man that fits your description sound very unattractive to many people.
isxios
He did say many, you know, which means not all. Why do some people always feel the need to assume any comment is universal.
Chrisk
I have a need to punch HereIam’s lights out and I’m pretty sure that need is Universal. 😉
Billy Budd
What a Man!
darkanser
He had me with that full beard. To each his own but I like my men furry!!!
Geeker
So he’s indulging his raging narcissism for a good cause…okay.
judysdad
I wish guys who are always calling out others for “narcissism” would post pics of themselves. That would be very revealing, I’m sure.
Dave is a great guy, so lay off.
Brian
Not so long ago, if someone started their own website with 500 pictures of themselves (and nothing else), it would’ve been considered a sign that they’re crazy. Now it’s the new normal. This doesn’t give you pause?
cynicalsteve
@geeker: bitch please, sit your tired ass down you old queen.
Daws
My lord… It’s times like these that make me thankful I’m gay. Imagine being a straight guy and not appreciating how hot David is and wanting to jerk off to him? Madness!
