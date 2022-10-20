Meet Harry Lawtey, the sexy ‘Industry’ star who’ll be joining Lady Gaga in the ‘Joker’ sequel

Look, we never thought we’d say this, but… is the upcoming Joker sequel for the gays?

We were cautiously optimistic when, earlier this year, it was announced that the one-and-only Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta would be joining Joker: Folie à Deux as the Harley Quinn to Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck (the role that finally won him an Oscar).

And then we were even more gagged when it was confirmed that the anti-hero sequel would be a musical! Harley and the Joker going full “Shallow” on us? We’ll believe it when we see it.

Well, now Joker: Folie à Deux jumps further up our must-see list with the addition of British dreamboat Harry Lawtey to its cast. Not sure why we’re excited? Have a look for yourself:

There’s no official word who he’ll be playing—Deadline teases the role will be “a big one”—but Folie à Deux is said to take place largely within the Batman universe’s infamous Arkham Asylum and will feature “musical elements.”

So, it remains unclear if Lawtey will play patient or shrink, or if he’ll be showing off his pipes in the film, but we do know he’ll be starring alongside Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges), Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich), and returning Joker star Zazie Beetz (Atlanta).

But now you may find yourself asking…

Who is Harry Lawtey?

Lawtey is a 26-year old model and actor, known for his work on stage and screen. Though born in Oxford, England, he grew up on the island country of Cyprus because his father was stationed there in the British Air Force.

A self-proclaimed “show off” from a young age, Lawtey decided to pursue acting at the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London, and then later graduated from the esteemed Drama Centre.

Throughout the early years of his career, he took on a number of theater and television guest roles, but his first major breakthrough came in HBO’s buzzy finance drama, Industry—and what an introduction that was!

In the series, Lawtey plays Robert Spearing, one of the many recent university graduates vying for a full-time position with a prestigious investment bank in London. Robert is a confident and ambitious young professional, but with a bit of bad-boy bravado Over the course of Industry‘s two seasons thus far, he’s been known as something of a playboy, with little discretion in his sexual pursuits, having slept with both men and women.

So don’t let the term “finance drama” fool you—this show is sexy. Look no further than the premiere episode, which features Lawtey in the buff. In another scene, he and a female colleague get hot and heavy in an office bathroom during a holiday party, leaving quite a mess.

Since his success on Industry, Lawtey has also popped up in Benediction, the ’21 biopic of gay poet Siegfried Sassoon, and the Britbox original mystery series, The Magpie Murders, opposite the great Lesley Manville.

Looking ahead, he’ll co-star in Netflix‘s The Pale Blue Eye—a gothic thriller mystery involving Edgar Allan Poe—and the true-crime drama Anna opposite House Of The Dragon breakout Emma D’arcy.

In other words, Lawtey is definitely an actor on the up-and-up, so get your thirst follows in now before you’re the last one!

