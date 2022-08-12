Meet the hunky stars of ‘American Horror Story’s’ 11th season, which may be its gayest yet

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything about the next season of FX and Ryan Murphy‘s frightening anthology, American Horror Story, and the fans have been hungry (so much so that a number of stan accounts recently banded together to strike until official details were announced for the 11th season).

Well, do you hear the dinner bell, AHS fans? It’s feeding time as the show has confirmed a number of high-profile cast additions the past week. And, thankfully, “AHS11” is shaping up to be one of the series’ gayest seasons yet.

It’s no secret that Murphy loves to collaborate with a recurring stable of actors, so we’re not surprised to see a lot of familiar faces here. Zachary Quinto is set to return to the AHS franchise for the first time since season two (“Asylum”). Former Scream Queens Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts are also slated to appear, as is comedy legend Sandra Bernhard (she recurred on Pose) and Broadway icons Joe Mantello and Patti LuPone (both of whom have popped up in multiple Murphy projects over the years).

Earlier this week, set photos gave us a first look at two more exciting stars: Hunky gay actors Charlie Carver and Isaac Cole Powell.

All but confirming the rumors that the season would be set in and around the legendary Studio 54, both Carver and Powell are rocking some very ’70s-appropriate threads. But you’d be forgiven if you missed that detail because, whew, do they look good locking lips!

Though neither actor is a stranger to the Ryan Murphy-verse, they don’t quite have the name recognition of their co-stars like Berhard and LuPone, so we’ve whipped up a quick primer on each. And, don’t worry, we’ve included plenty of photos—you know, for research!

Isaac Cole Powell

Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, Powell is a young actor who grew up in the performing arts. (Fun fact: His father, Will Powell, is a three-time world CrossFit champion, so those abs are genetic!) His big Broadway break came in 2017 when he starred as Daniel in the revival of Once On This Island in a performance that was met with critical acclaim. He followed that up with a lead role in Ivo van Hove’s West Side Story, and has accumulated a handful of screen credits—most notably Dear Evan Hansen and Amazon’s Modern Love. He made his AHS debut in last season’s “Double Feature” playing a student who has a very, um, “labor-ious” alien encounter.

Charlie Carver

Born in San Francisco, Charlie and his twin, Max Carver, both got the acting bug at a young age. Their television breakthrough came in 2008 when they joined the cast of Desperate Housewives as the sons of Lynette Scavo (Felciity Huffman). Since, they’ve appeared as siblings in a numbers of projects—most notably, MTV’s Teen Wolf series, HBO’s The Leftovers, and in the recent update of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. After coming out in 2016, Charlie has featured in a number of high-profile queer projects, including When We Rise (the miniseries about the LGBTQ right movement), the Murphy-created Ratched and the Murphy-directed The Boys In The Band film.

