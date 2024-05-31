The desire for men to enlarge their penises dates back to ancient times. But all of the rituals used to be painful. Tribesmen would attach weights on their penis to try and erect growth, a method that is NOT effective.

On the more extreme side, some men would try and enhance their size with piercings, while Brazilians of the Topinama tribe turned to poisonous snake bites. The venom would cause their assets to swell… and, consequently, become infected, too.

While many tastes have evolved over the last several thousand years, there remains one constant: men obsessing over their penis size. According to one survey of 25,594 heterosexual men, 45% of guys want a bigger male member.

We’re guessing that number is similar for the gays.

Chris Bustamente, the founder of Lushful Aesthetics, confirms that gay and straight men are equally interested in erectile enhancement. He sees about a 50-50 split among those who receive penis filler, while procedures such as the hole-tox or scro-tox gear more gay.

Injectable fillers are currently the rage in penis enlargement, and Bustamente is on the front lines. Known as “InjectorChris” to his more than 21,000 Instagram followers, Bustamante has a degree in bimolecular studies. But he was always more interested in beauty than the entire body.

Post-grad, Bustamente worked as a makeup artist, and tended to Bobby Brown. Then 10 years ago, he started to see more nurse practitioners become injectors.

“InjectorChris” heard his medical calling.

“I didn’t have the full complete interest in wanting to be responsible for someone’s entire health and wellbeing in the hospital setting,” he said. ” I thought it was a really unique experience to combine my background in bimolecular sciences and interest in health in my knowledge and understanding of beauty.”

With a recent profile in New York, Bustamente, who also specializes in facial Botox and more traditional aesthetic procedures, is becoming the face of the penis-filler boom.

The procedure is straightforward: Bustamante fills a syringe with hyaluronic acid (the same filler that’s added to lips) and injects the needle into a very small hole on the patient’s shaft.

There are many satisfied customers, some of whom appear on Bustamante’s Instagram feed. His friend Boomer, for example, recently enjoyed a successful ScroFill™️.

Still, prospective patients often arrive with questions and concerns. They wonder whether penile-filler enhancement will negatively impact the quality of their erections, or any other bodily function.

The answer is “no,” in case you were wondering.

“It’s very low-risk. I do these day in and day out,” said Bustamante. “You’re going to experience swelling, bruising depends on the person. Risk for infection is associated with any injectable, but the risk is low.”

In regards to performance-related issues, it depends on the procedure. Shockwave therapy and pee filler–otherwise known as bladder Botox–can help sustain harder and firmer erections.

Penis-and scotrum-filler, meanwhile, are for the lewks.

One of the trickier injections to figure out is hole-tox, or anal Botox. Contrary to popular belief, it is not an aesthetic procedure. Bustamante says hole-tox helps heal chronic fissures, leading to greater enjoyment in bed.

“It helps people enjoy bottoming or anal play because they’re too tight and want to take the edge off,” he said.

As we head into summer speedo season, Bustamante’s business should continue to boom. Currently, half of his practice’s annual revenue ($2.2 million) comes from penile-enhancement procedures.

“You’re helping boost people’s confidence,” he said. “I don’t tell anybody they need these things. It’s just more so that, if you feel like it’s ultimately going to boost your confidence, which is going to boost the quality of your life, and you have the means to support yourself to do it, why not?”

We agree! Confidence is paramount… however it may come.

