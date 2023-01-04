Meet the monster man of your dreams in this raunchy fantasy dating sim, but don’t say we didn’t warn you

Dear Monster is, as its Kickstarter succinctly reads, “a fantasy bara BL LGBT yaoi gay visual novel dating sim”. Basically, you play through the story to romance one of the eligible fantasy bachelors (OK, OK, maybe a little more than just romance).



The main character finds themselves trapped in a mansion surrounded by monstrous hotties, like the dragonborn Imbriss and the unicorn horn-baring Faeryn. What is one to do but start batting their eyes and flirting?

With illustrations from the talented, often work-unsafe bara artist Jouvru, Dear Monster is sure to keep fans more than entertained. It’s already got a dedicated follower-base, with its kickstarter having shot tens of thousands of dollars over goal.

The trailer pushes the censorship line the perfect amount:

Dear Monster Trailer from YPress Games on Vimeo.

The official website details the story of the main character, Allen, as “a strange letter arrives from a grandfather he never knew.” The player finds themselves faced with “a strange mansion filled with even stranger creatures,” who just happen to be ripped men, all after Allen’s body.

“These fantasy beings shouldn’t even exist–and yet, they’re somehow familiar,” the description reads. “Allen has no time for mysteries, but when he tries to leave he realizes he’s trapped, and so are the magical monsters! Allen must solve the mystery of his own past while learning magic by “bonding” to one of the fantasy creatures. Otherwise he’ll never get free!”

The quotes around “bonding” are doing some very heavy lifting.

The game’s previews and demos built enough hype to put the project well over its funding goal, allowing the developers to include another fantasy man to the roster of romanceable hotties. Slagathor, an orc chef in the mansion, will be added to the main story post-release.

Check out the roster’s bios below and see if anything sticks out!:

